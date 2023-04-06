Avalanche sweeps away tourists in northeast India; 6 killed

2 days ago
  Avalanche sweeps away tourists in northeast India; 6 killed

NEW DELHI -- An avalanche swept distant a group of visitors successful nan Himalayas successful northeastern India connected Tuesday, sidesplitting astatine slightest six and injuring 11 others, officials and news reports said.

Rescuers were searching for respective others who were missing, nan Press Trust of India news agency reported.

India’s Border Roads Organization said nan visitors were deed by nan avalanche adjacent nan Nathu La upland walk successful Sikkim state. It said rescuers pulled 22 survivors from nan snowfall and took them to a infirmary for treatment.

Nathu La upland walk is on nan separator pinch China and is simply a awesome tourer destination.

The ecologically delicate Himalayan region, which has been severely affected by world warming, is prone to avalanches. Last twelvemonth 27 trainee mountaineers were killed successful an avalanche successful nan bluish Uttarakhand region.

