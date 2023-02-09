Average price of electricity DOUBLES in Spain on Saturday, April 1

Image of a lighbulb containing euros. Credit: Bartolomiej Pietrzyk / Shutterstock.com.

The mean value of energy for regulated complaint customers linked to nan wholesale marketplace successful Spain will autumn by 5.65 per cent connected Saturday, April 1, compared to today, Friday, March 31. Specifically, it will guidelines astatine €33.99/MWh.

According to nan usability of nan Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), successful nan auction, nan costs of power successful nan wholesale marketplace – nan alleged ‘pool’ – will guidelines astatine €33.99 /MWh tomorrow.

Monday’s cheapest clip will beryllium betwixt nan hours of 3pm and 7pm, astatine €4.16 /MWh, while nan astir costly will beryllium betwixt midnight and 1am, astatine €82.19/MWh.

Compensation for state companies of €0/MWh is added to this excavation value for nan 34th consecutive day. It must beryllium paid by

consumers who are beneficiaries of nan measure, consumers of nan regulated tariff (PVPC), aliases those who, contempt being connected nan free market, person an indexed rate.

The mean accumulated value of nan ‘pool’ for nan period of March stands astatine €89.60/MWh, which represents a alteration of almost 33 per cent compared to February.

