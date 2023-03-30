Average price of electricity in Spain almost HALVES on Friday, March 31

On Friday, March 31, nan mean value of energy successful Spain falls by 46.86 per cent.

The mean value of energy for regulated complaint customers linked to nan wholesale marketplace successful Spain will autumn by 46.86 per cent connected Friday, March 31, compared to Thursday 30. Specifically, it will guidelines astatine €16.53/MWh, its lowest level since past January 17.

According to nan usability of nan Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), successful nan auction, nan costs of power successful nan wholesale marketplace – nan alleged ‘pool’ – will guidelines astatine €16.53/MWh tomorrow.

Monday’s cheapest clip will beryllium betwixt nan hours of 4pm and 5pm, astatine €0.19/MWh, while nan astir costly will beryllium betwixt 9pm and 10pm, astatine €35.61/MWh.

Compensation for state companies of €0/MWh is added to this excavation value for nan 33rd consecutive day. It must beryllium paid by

consumers who are beneficiaries of nan measure, consumers of nan regulated tariff (PVPC), aliases those who, contempt being connected nan free market, person an indexed rate.

The mean accumulated value of nan ‘pool’ for March is €89.60/MWh, which represents a alteration of almost 33 per cent compared to February. January’s mean of €69.55/MWh was nan lowest value since April 2021.

