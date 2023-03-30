Average price of electricity in Spain almost HALVES on Friday, March 31

7 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Average price of electricity in Spain almost HALVES on Friday, March 31

On Friday, March 31, nan mean value of energy successful Spain falls by 46.86 per cent.

The mean value of energy for regulated complaint customers linked to nan wholesale marketplace successful Spain will autumn by 46.86 per cent connected Friday, March 31, compared to Thursday 30. Specifically, it will guidelines astatine €16.53/MWh, its lowest level since past January 17.

According to nan usability of nan Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), successful nan auction, nan costs of power successful nan wholesale marketplace – nan alleged ‘pool’ – will guidelines astatine €16.53/MWh tomorrow.

Monday’s cheapest clip will beryllium betwixt nan hours of 4pm and 5pm, astatine €0.19/MWh, while nan astir costly will beryllium betwixt 9pm and 10pm, astatine €35.61/MWh.

Compensation for state companies of €0/MWh is added to this excavation value for nan 33rd consecutive day. It must beryllium paid by
consumers who are beneficiaries of nan measure, consumers of nan regulated tariff (PVPC), aliases those who, contempt being connected nan free market, person an indexed rate.

The mean accumulated value of nan ‘pool’ for March is €89.60/MWh, which represents a alteration of almost 33 per cent compared to February. January’s mean of €69.55/MWh was nan lowest value since April 2021.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking nan clip to publication this article. Do retrieve to travel backmost and check The Euro Weekly News website for each your up-to-date section and world news stories and remember, you tin besides travel america on Facebook and Instagram.

More
Source Euroweeklynews

Related Article

The Trump arrest saga in 70 seconds

The Trump arrest saga in 70 seconds

41 minutes ago
Zimbabwe becomes second African nation to cut rates twice in 2023

Zimbabwe becomes second African nation to cut rates twice in 2023

45 minutes ago
'Democracy at work' or 'another one to ignore'? — Nine reactions to Bongani Baloyi's new political party

'Democracy at work' or 'another one to ignore'? — Nine reactions to Bongani Baloyi's new political party

50 minutes ago
Lesetja Kganyago announces 50bps rate hike, confounding predictions

Lesetja Kganyago announces 50bps rate hike, confounding predictions

52 minutes ago
Hyundai offers free steering locks to combat TikTok thefts

Hyundai offers free steering locks to combat TikTok thefts

52 minutes ago
Man who attacked and blinded a nurse in Madrid has been sentenced

Man who attacked and blinded a nurse in Madrid has been sentenced

55 minutes ago

Popular Article

Global Agrochemicals Market Report 2023: Impact of Abiotic Stressors and Growing Cases of Plant Diseases Fuels Growth

Global Agrochemicals Market Report 2023: Impact of Abiotic Stressors and Growing Cases of Plant Diseases Fuels Growth

21 hours ago
US plans Tanzania trade boost as Kamala Harris tours Africa

US plans Tanzania trade boost as Kamala Harris tours Africa

21 hours ago
Nikita Mirzani Diduga Ledek Hotman Paris Usai Teddy Minahasa Dihukum Mati: Kualat dari Pansos

Nikita Mirzani Diduga Ledek Hotman Paris Usai Teddy Minahasa Dihukum Mati: Kualat dari Pansos

17 hours ago
Gwyneth Paltrow's ski crash trial is set to hear closing arguments - and a verdict could come TODAY

Gwyneth Paltrow's ski crash trial is set to hear closing arguments - and a verdict could come TODAY

17 hours ago
Baru Saja Nella Kharisma Lahirkan Anak ke 3, Bakalan Siap Langsung Gaspol Lagi

Baru Saja Nella Kharisma Lahirkan Anak ke 3, Bakalan Siap Langsung Gaspol Lagi

17 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.