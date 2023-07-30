Avian flu warning to tourists as birds face 'catastrophe'

Image source, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority Image caption, Hundreds of seabirds are being washed up connected nan Pembrokeshire coast

By Malcolm Prior BBC News Rural Affairs producer

Holidaymakers are being warned to enactment distant from sick aliases dormant birds washed up connected nan UK's beaches arsenic avian flu continues to ravage chaotic populations.

Thousands of infected seabirds person been recovered on nan UK coastline arsenic nan largest outbreak of nan normally-seasonal microorganism continues into summer.

The RSPB has warned nan dispersed among seabird populations is simply a "crisis that could go a catastrophe".

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) says nan consequence to humans is 'very low'.

But beachgoers are being urged to enactment distant from dormant aliases sick birds, support dogs connected nan lead and to study birds to nan authorities.

In nan past period alone, hundreds of dormant birds suspected to person been infected pinch avian flu person been recovered washed up connected beaches crossed nan UK, including on nan Sefton Coast, connected beaches adjacent Blackpool, astatine Stonehaven Beach successful Aberdeenshire, connected nan Isle of Man and on nan southbound Pembrokeshire coast.

Rhian Sula, wide head for nan National Trust, which owns astir a 4th of nan Pembrokeshire coastline, said its unit were retired and astir connected beaches informing visitors of vertebrate flu.

She said that while section group had a bully consciousness of nan microorganism "not each visitors do".

"As overmuch arsenic we person placed informing signs out, they whitethorn not spot them aliases they whitethorn disregard them truthful we are having to person those conversations astir why it is important to support dogs connected nan lead and support distant from nan birds," she added.

While quality infections are highly rare, vertebrate flu tin beryllium dispersed done adjacent interaction pinch infected birds and their droppings.

James Parkin, head of quality and tourism for nan Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, said section rangers person truthful acold collected astir 700 to 800 birds - mostly guillemots but besides razorbills and gannets.

Image source, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority Image caption, Beachgoers are being warned to enactment distant from nan birds and study them.

He said confirmation that nan area was seeing its 2nd activity of vertebrate flu "was astir arsenic devastating news arsenic we could person received".

Across nan UK, nan existent outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 has seen 190 confirmed cases since October 2022, starring to nan culling of millions of poultry.

It is said to person killed astatine slightest 50,000 chaotic birds - but that is mostly accepted to beryllium an underestimate.

The RSPB is presently carrying retired seabird organization counts crossed nan UK to spot really severely colonies person been affected.

It is thought numbers of awesome skuas, a seabird severely deed by HPAI, are down 90% successful immoderate areas and astir 30,000 big black-headed gulls - 10% of nan UK breeding organization - has been mislaid since mid-April.

In total, 21 of nan UK's 25 breeding seabird type person now tested affirmative for nan microorganism since 2021.

Jeff Knott, nan RSPB's head of argumentation and advocacy, said location had been an "unprecedentedly ample number" of seabird deaths.

Image source, Malcolm Prior/BBC Image caption, The RSPB says nan outbreak is simply a 'crisis that could go a catastrophe'

He told nan BBC: "Tens of thousands of birds are washing up astir our coastline but that could correspond hundreds of thousands, perchance millions, of birds.

"Obviously, seabirds walk astir of their clip retired astatine oversea - truthful nan chances of them washing up connected a formation are reasonably debased truthful we can't cognize nan existent number."

Mr Knott added that, coupled pinch threats posed by biology and ambiance change, nan effect of upwind farms and bycatch by sportfishing vessels, "bird flu could beryllium nan straw that collapsed nan camel's back" for rarer seabirds, posing a consequence of section extinction.

"This is simply a genuine situation that could go a catastrophe," he added.

The RSPB is now calling connected nan UK's devolved governments to bring successful caller seabird conservation strategies.

The UK's location federation administrations said they were monitoring nan business and nan semipermanent effect of vertebrate flu connected chaotic vertebrate populations.

The UK's main veterinary serviceman Christine Middlemiss added: "More widely, nan authorities has taken wider measures to support seabirds done nan marine wildlife bycatch mitigation inaugural and will people an English seabird Conservation and betterment pathway that will measure seabird vulnerabilities and nan actions needed to reside them."

A Welsh Government spokeswoman said it would beryllium consulting connected a seabird conservation strategy adjacent year.

She said: "It will place opportunities to heighten our seabird populations' resilience to pressures specified arsenic avian flu, arsenic good arsenic nan ambiance and quality emergencies."