Axed from House Of Cards and erased from Ridley Scott film - can Kevin Spacey now revive Hollywood career?

"My world exploded," Kevin Spacey told jurors arsenic he gave grounds during his intersexual battle trial. "There was a unreserved to judgement and earlier nan first mobility was asked aliases answered I mislaid my job, I mislaid my estimation - I mislaid everything, successful a matter of days."

The Hollywood prima fought backmost tears arsenic he sat successful nan witnesser container astatine Southwark Crown Court successful London, describing really first allegations successful nan US successful October 2017 - which were followed by those present successful nan UK, starring to nan London tribunal lawsuit - created a domino effect of claims, ruining his Oscar-winning career.

Jurors had to determine whether he was telling nan truth, aliases if this was simply different performance.

Image: Kevin Spacey was dropped from Netflix bid House Of Cards

As nan first allegations emerged, Spacey was mostly shunned successful Hollywood; quickly erased from Ridley Scott's All The Money In The World, released successful December 2017 - pinch Christopher Plummer reshooting his scenes arsenic billionaire John Paul Getty - and axed from his Golden Globe-winning domiciled arsenic scheming leader Frank Underwood successful nan Netflix governmental play bid House Of Cards.

Last year, nan prima and his accumulation companies were ordered to salary $31m (about £24m) to dress up for losses incurred owed to his sacking, pursuing "explosive" allegations of intersexual misconduct against unit members.

But abstracted criminal charges successful LA and Massachusetts had been dropped successful 2018 and 2019 respectively. In 2022, Spacey was recovered not liable successful a civilian proceedings successful New York.

Now, jurors present successful nan UK person cleared him of immoderate criminal charges successful narration to allegations by 4 men, who claimed nan prima sexually assaulted them successful incidents that allegedly happened betwixt 2001 and 2013.

The tribunal was told that allegations by 1 man were "madness", and that Spacey had consensual intersexual encounters pinch 2 others. He conceded to making a "clumsy pass" astatine a 4th man, but said nan incident was nary much than this.

'Easy for accusers to lie' astir 'promiscuous' Spacey, tribunal told

Jurors were told by nan prima of his determination to beryllium his innocence, doggedly digging done aged records, boxes of photos and immoderate grounds that could disprove nan claims. And his barrister, Patrick Gibbs KC, told them nan prima had been "cancelled" and "tried by societal media".

It was "easy" to dishonesty astir Spacey, Mr Gibbs said: "A man who is promiscuous, not publically out, though everyone successful nan businesses knows he's gay, who wants to beryllium conscionable a normal guy, aliases astatine slightest immoderate of nan clip he does - to portion brew and laughter and fume weed and beryllium successful nan beforehand and walk clip pinch younger group who he's attracted to...

"It's not my life, it's not your life, possibly it's a spot of an overseas life, but it's a life that makes you an easy target erstwhile nan net turns against you and you're tried by societal media."

'Does this verdict let Kevin Spacey to beryllium Kevin Spacey?'

Now, Spacey has been recovered not guilty. Does this mean he tin revive his career?

"The verdict is simply a awesome triumph for Spacey successful clearing his name," said US personage lawyer Christopher Melcher. "Although he faced 4 accusers who told akin accounts of sexually fierce behaviour, Spacey steadfastly maintained his innocence.

"The verdict supports Spacey's denials of nan accusations and provides a clear way for him to return to activity arsenic an actor. Producers are capable to activity pinch Spacey because he has been acquitted, which lessens their vulnerability if he is hired."

Media lawyer Matthew Dando, a partner astatine Wiggin LLP, said: "Kevin Spacey's acquittal won't alteration everyone's views connected what has been said and reported passim nan trial, but it whitethorn good unfastened nan doorway to a comeback which would different person been very firmly shut."

However, personage PR and marque master Mark Borkowski is not truthful sure.

"Certainly nan consequence has put a batch of nan benignant of sound that's surrounded this lawsuit down him," he said. "The mobility is, does this verdict let Kevin Spacey to beryllium Kevin Spacey? To beryllium that iconic character who has oodles of talent to regain his position arsenic 1 of nan A-listers of Hollywood?

"Sadly not. We unrecorded successful a firm world now and raising money, getting insurance, each those different factors beryllium connected societal media, wherever mainstream media has not sewage nan aforesaid power."

Before nan tribunal case, successful an interview, Spacey said location were board and producers "ready to prosecute maine nan infinitesimal I americium cleared of these charges successful London".

Despite that happening, galore filmmakers mightiness still beryllium wary of moving pinch Spacey knowing immoderate task could still beryllium "dogged by negativity", Mr Borkowski said.

Image: Pic: AP/Chris Pizzello

"Kevin Spacey, if he wants to move forward, will beryllium clinging to nan dream that location is simply a extremist independent filmmaker who is fearless, who has a awesome book and a singular task pinch a number of actors who are consenting to activity connected nan project.

"And if it gets picked up connected nan independent movie circuit, you cognize wherever location are, really shall we say, countries for illustration Italy, France, astir nan world that don't person nan aforesaid perceptions arsenic an American aliases a British assemblage aliases a German assemblage mightiness person connected this, location could beryllium group who think, oh, that's been a commercialized success, let's deliberation astir nan adjacent project.

"But it won't beryllium a franchise movie, it will not beryllium Disney aliases Marvel coming guardant to return that on. It conscionable is thing that they would consciousness that is excessively vulnerable successful position of antagonistic publicity for their marque and immoderate of nan values that they project."

The stories astir Sir Elton John and Dame Judi Dench

During nan trial, Sir Elton John - who was president of The Old Vic erstwhile Spacey was appointed - was called to springiness evidence, and nan tribunal besides heard tales of Spacey school Dame Judi Dench to play ping pong; location was nary avoiding nan unusual and surreal world of personage astatine nan centre of nan case.

The timings of nan UK claims mostly coincided pinch nan actor's clip moving astatine nan theatre. He was progressive from 2001, and began his tenure arsenic creator head from 2003 to 2015. Signing him had been rather nan coup, a chance to move nan venue's fortunes around.

Alistair Smith, editor of intermezo newspaper The Stage, interviewed Spacey towards nan opening of his tenure astatine nan theatre, aft he arrived arsenic "a benignant of Old Vic saviour figure" aft a play successful which it struggled financially.

"Previously, location was a existent threat to its future," says Smith. "There was talk of it turning into a bingo hallway aliases moreover a thigh dancing club... [Spacey] coming successful brought a batch much attraction to it, it brought funding, it brought sponsors, and attraction successful nan media. And truthful location was, erstwhile he joined, rather a batch of excitement astir it."

Spacey's presence was seen arsenic a chance to revive an important theatrical institution, and group successful nan manufacture were excited to person a Hollywood prima committing to London theatre.

Things didn't commencement well, but improved arsenic Spacey performed much himself. By nan clip he left, nan Old Vic "was financially unafraid and had rebuilt its creator reputation". For a period, he had re-established nan venue arsenic 1 of London's starring theatres.

Whatever nan verdict, location were accounts of 'inappropriate behaviour successful nan workplace'

But successful November 2017, soon aft nan allegations came retired successful nan US, nan Old Vic said it had received 20 allegations of inappropriate behaviour made against Spacey. Only 1 of nan claims was reported, an investigation found, but unit were "unclear astir really to respond".

In nan aftermath of nan scandal, nan theatre implemented a "Guardians" programme, designed to let labor a confidential intends of sharing concerns astir behaviour astatine work.

Despite nan prima now being cleared of criminal charges successful nan UK, nan fallout from nan accusations against him has still had a "massively damaging effect" connected nan venue's reputation, Smith says.

"Even earlier this tribunal case, this trial, nan 20 allegations against Kevin Spacey that came retired of nan Old Vic's ain investigation successful 2017, I deliberation had raised immoderate very superior questions astir nan Old Vic and really it handled having a prima astatine its helm complete that period."

Paul Fleming, wide caput of actors' national Equity, says that contempt nan verdict, "nobody who is poorly treated successful a workplace should ever beryllium put successful nan position of having to bring thing to a criminal trial".

He told Sky News: "There should beryllium processes successful a workplace to support them patient and safe. And that work rests pinch nan employer. I'm not convinced, six years on, that theatre producers, TV producers, movie producers, person put successful spot robust capable systems to forestall allegations for illustration this arising importantly aft nan event."

Mr Fleming said that location has been activity since nan emergence of #MeToo, but not enough. "There is nary uncertainty that location are a bid of accounts of inappropriate behaviour successful nan workplace," he said. "Whether they're criminal aliases not has been a matter for nan courts. The truth of nan matter is there's a batch of behaviour that is inappropriate, that is unsafe successful nan workplace, that location should beryllium processes successful spot to let group to resoluteness them."

For Spacey, these claims person overshadowed his erstwhile sparkling acting profession for six years - but each criminal charges are now down him. After telling nan tribunal really he mislaid his activity and his fortune, it's apt nan prima will beryllium hoping this verdict tin yet awesome his Hollywood return.