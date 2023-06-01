B.C. port strike Day 10: Talks resume as economic cost from stoppage rises

8 hours ago

A larboard onslaught successful British Columbia that is estimated to beryllium costing nan Canadian system astatine slightest $500 cardinal a time entered its 10th time Monday pinch nary signs of ending soon.

Roughly 7,400 members of nan International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada (ILWU) employed astatine much than 30 ports successful nan state person been connected onslaught since Canada Day.

Talks betwixt nan national and nan British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) resumed connected Saturday aft breaking down earlier successful nan week. Ottawa and provincial governments had urged some sides to restart talks.

2:22 BC larboard onslaught enters 2nd week

Canadians crossed nan state mightiness spot nan value of equipment push higher nan longer nan onslaught goes on, experts person said. The activity stoppage is disrupting $500 cardinal successful equipment each day, manufacture group Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters estimates.

Story continues beneath advertisement

Here is what we cognize truthful far.

In early June, 99.24 per cent of nan ILWU rank voted successful favour of a onslaught aft their past statement expired connected March 30.

The ILWU did not supply a 72-hour strike notice connected June 21, nan earliest imaginable day for specified an action, alternatively issuing it connected June 28 alongside a connection that accused nan employers’ relation of demanding “major concessions” from nan national contempt “record profits during nan COVID-19 pandemic.”

Striking larboard workers from nan International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada clasp up their fists while attending a rally successful Vancouver, connected Sunday, July 9, 2023. Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press

Not only are workers seeking higher wages, but nan national besides said it was seeking to protect members from nan “erosion” of activity stemming from extracurricular statement workers and port automation.

Story continues beneath advertisement

BCMEA represents 49 private-sector employers operating successful B.C. ports, and its website says nan manufacture contributes $2.7 cardinal to Canada’s GDP while handling astir 16 per cent of nan country’s full traded goods, amounting to $180 cardinal successful 2020.

Why is nan onslaught persisting?

Talks betwixt nan 2 sides collapsed down 2 days into nan onslaught complete attraction issues, resulting successful calls from manufacture groups and governments for some sides to activity a solution quickly.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said connected July 7 that Ottawa will proceed putting unit connected some sides to extremity nan strike. Federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan has urged nan 2 sides to usage mediators and resume talks.

0:59 B.C. larboard workers holding national rally astatine Jack Poole Plaza

Several organizations successful Saskatchewan person called connected nan national authorities to thief resoluteness nan strike; Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said successful a July 7 tweet that “the national authorities needs to beryllium exploring each options to extremity this costly and economically damaging strike.”

Story continues beneath advertisement

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said successful a connection July 8 that her state – which she said shipped $12.4 cardinal of Alberta’s merchandise exports done ports successful Vancouver and Prince Rupert successful 2021 – supports an contiguous callback of Parliament to see authorities to extremity nan strike.

Striking larboard workers from nan International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada clasp ample letters while attending a rally successful Vancouver, connected Sunday, July 9, 2023. Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press

Members of nan provincial governmental statement BC United arsenic good arsenic nan Council of Forest Industries and different groups are besides demanding national authorities to extremity nan strike.

The onslaught is snarling postulation astatine nan Port of Vancouver — Canada’s busiest larboard — arsenic good arsenic astir 30 marine gateways crossed B.C.

Story continues beneath advertisement

The seamless loading and unloading of cargo ships successful B.C. is captious to nan soft functioning of Canada’s economy, and an extended disruption is definite to effect consumers, according to experts who antecedently said to Global News.

Trending Now

B.C. ports grip an estimated 25 per cent of each imports and exports successful Canada worthy an estimated $350 cardinal past twelvemonth alone, said Fraser Johnson, professor of operations guidance astatine nan Ivey School of Business successful London, Ont.

5:29 As B.C.’s larboard onslaught enters time 6 manufacture groups telephone for national intervention

Johnson said galore retailers are presently stocking up for their autumn inventories, and a prolonged onslaught could spot delays successful erstwhile those products deed nan shelves.

Other shipments that person yet to get could beryllium diverted to different ports successful nan U.S. aliases nan Port of Montreal aliases Halifax, he said arsenic an example.

Story continues beneath advertisement

But adapting shipping routes comes pinch costs that person knock-on effects done Canada’s proviso chain, he said, which are apt to beryllium passed connected to consumers successful immoderate shape aliases another.

Gantry cranes utilized to load and unload cargo containers from ships beryllium idle astatine Global Container Terminals astatine Deltaport during a onslaught by International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers successful nan province, successful Delta, B.C., connected Friday, July 7, 2023. Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

Pedro Antunes, main economist astatine nan Conference Board of Canada, told Global News a prolonged onslaught of a week aliases much could commencement to person a tangible effect connected inflation, conscionable arsenic value pressures are showing signs of easing.

Both sides sat down for talks connected Saturday, BCMEA said.

Story continues beneath advertisement

It said it tabled a revised proposal, and projected a committee and independent arbitrator to make recommendations related to cardinal sticking points astir attraction work.

In its latest statement, BCMEA said an arbitrator could make non-binding recommendations to thief parties see whether national members could execute immoderate aliases each of nan attraction activity successful question.

3:15 BC larboard strike: Workers’ national hoped to person ‘better announcement,’ yet to travel to agreement

It said besides their broadside besides projected accrued benefits for casual tradespeople and much apprenticeships, but nan national rejected nan ideas.

The national did not instantly merchandise its position connected nan meeting, but has antecedently accused employers of waiting for nan national authorities to do their “dirty work” alternatively of negotiating.

BCMEA has accused nan national of trying to “aggressively expand” its power of attraction duties beyond what has been established for decades.

Story continues beneath advertisement

It’s unclear erstwhile nan 2 sides will talk next.

BCMEA has said it’s awaiting further guidance from national mediators.

— pinch files from Global News’ Craig Lord and The Canadian Press