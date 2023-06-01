B.C. port strike enters Day 7 with no end in sight

3 days ago
It has been astir a week since B.C. larboard workers walked disconnected nan occupation and arsenic nan rhetoric ramps up, truthful does nan unit connected nan national authorities to measurement successful and extremity nan occupation action.

Hundreds of members of nan International Longshore and Warehouse Union rallied Thursday successful a show of solidarity.

Their national is accusing nan B.C. Maritime Employers Association of launching a smear run and is calling for nan employer to return to mediated talks.

As nan onslaught drags on, a increasing number of business groups are calling for Parliament to beryllium recalled and walk back-to-work legislation.

“We’re calling connected nan national authorities to intervene instantly to bring an extremity to this dispute,” Bridgette Anderson pinch nan Vancouver Board of Trade told Global News.

“Like galore business associations, we are really concerned astir nan effect not only connected our system correct crossed Canada, but besides nan effect connected our world estimation arsenic a unchangeable trading partner.”

It is estimated that much than $3.5 cardinal of equipment are now stuck owed to nan larboard shutdown.

