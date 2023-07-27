1 day ago

B.C. port workers and employer negotiate collective agreement with federal board, members to review

B.C. larboard and dock workers could soon person a woody pinch their employer aft a associated connection Sunday night.

In a release, nan International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Canada and nan BC Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) confirmed some sides negotiated a corporate statement pinch nan assistance of nan Canada Industrial Relations Board.

The ILWU said it will coming nan statement to national members arsenic per its constitution.

The Canada Industrial Relations Board was tasked pinch reviewing and perchance ending nan British Columbia larboard labour conflict arsenic of Saturday aft nan 2nd rejection of a tentative labour woody sparked mounting calls for back-to-work legislation.

Federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan laid retired nan move successful a connection released Saturday, saying he has directed nan CIRB to find if a negotiated solution successful nan conflict is still imaginable aft nan national said its afloat rank rejected nan latest woody connected Friday night.

O’Regan said nan committee is to “either enforce a caller corporate statement connected nan parties aliases enforce last binding arbitration” if it determines a negotiated solution is nary longer possible.

“Our system cannot look further disruption from this dispute,” O’Regan’s connection said. “Following nan Incident Response Group gathering pinch nan Prime Minister connected July 19, nan authorities is prepared for each options and eventualities.”

The convening of nan government’s incident consequence group is typically reserved for moments of nationalist crisis.

This is nan 2nd clip nan committee weighed successful connected nan months-long conflict betwixt ILWU Canada and nan BCMEA.

On July 19, nan committee ruled a little return to picket lines by larboard workers nan time earlier was forbidden without capable notice, bringing an extremity to that activity stoppage aft erstwhile onslaught action halted operations astatine B.C. ports from July 1 to 13.

Saturday’s improvement came aft a Friday evening announcement from nan national representing 7,400 workers. It said a full-membership ballot has rejected a tentative statement drafted by a national mediator, putting operations astatine much than 30 larboard terminals and different sites backmost successful limbo.

Several business groups and 1 governmental leader person renewed their calls for nan national authorities to legislate an extremity to nan dispute, which froze billions of dollars’ worthy of equipment astatine Canada’s West Coast ports — specified arsenic Vancouver, nan largest successful nan state — during nan 13-day stoppage successful early July.

In a statement, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith described nan disruption arsenic a “logistical nightmare” for Western Canada’s system and called for each national parties to “immediately return to Ottawa and walk back-to-work legislation.”

Organizations specified arsenic nan Business Council of Canada, nan Canadian Federation of Independent Business and nan Greater Vancouver Board of Trade person echoed Smith’s sentiments, implying aliases outright stating support for a legislated extremity to nan dispute.

“The nonaccomplishment to ratify a mediated woody will harm workers and businesses from galore sectors crossed Canada whose employment and income mightiness beryllium impacted, arsenic good arsenic each Canadian families who look rising prices,” Business Council of Canada President and CEO Goldy Hyder said successful a statement. “Enough is enough.”

GVBOT President and CEO Bridgitte Anderson said Canada cannot consequence nan economical fallout of different onslaught stemming from nan dispute.

“An agreed-upon woody has now been rejected doubly by nan union,” Anderson said. “It is clip for nan national authorities and guidance parties to intervene to guarantee that our ports enactment open, and we tin debar needlessly stoking ostentation and affecting different national and non-union jobs.”

But national NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said nan amended people of action is to get nan feuding parties backmost to nan negotiating table.

“We cannot suffer show of what is astatine liking for B.C. larboard workers, but besides for each workers,” Singh said successful a statement. “Going to activity to gain a surviving that feeds your family and puts a tile complete your caput is not excessively overmuch to inquire erstwhile CEOs are enjoying grounds profits.”

Labour activity interrogator Barry Eidlin said O’Regan’s determination to nonstop nan CIRB to enactment connected nan larboard conflict is fundamentally a “sanitized” type of back-to-work legislation, calling it a much bureaucratic measurement to execute nan aforesaid effect arsenic a legislative extremity to nan conflict.

Eidlin, an subordinate professor of sociology astatine McGill University, said nan move does thing to amended Canada’s estimation for “putting its digit connected nan scale” successful favour of employers, noting nan country’s humanities inclination to unit an extremity to labour disputes has already attracted disapproval from groups specified arsenic nan United Nations’ International Labour Organization.

“Ending nan contiguous business conflict astatine manus does not resoluteness nan underlying issues that person led to nan conflict,” Eidlin said. “It’s conscionable swept nether nan rug, truthful they tin conscionable bubble up later.”

He besides said an overreliance connected back-to-work authorities aliases akin measures could consequence successful nan national and its members taking onslaught action sloppy of legality, a hallmark of national movements of decades past arsenic workers fought for basal authorities that were not respected, often against nan laws of those times.

While nan larboard workers’ union’s connection did not opportunity why members rejected nan agreement, nan national has many times mentioned nan onset of automation successful nan larboard manufacture and nan jurisdiction of attraction activity “aggressively eroded” by third-party contractors.

In a since-deleted Facebook post, ILWU Local 500 Vice-President Rickey Baryer said attraction activity “will beryllium a immense part” of longshore workers’ future, and nan connection successful nan woody did not sphere national members’ domiciled successful this occupation area.

“All I will opportunity is that I believe that our members from each Locals spot that nan authorities forced a statement connected america that is nan opening of nan extremity of our very existence,” Baryer wrote successful nan station published earlier nan national revealed its voting results.

Baryer, who said successful nan station he is connected nan union’s bargaining committee, declined to remark to The Canadian Press astir nan ballot results.

The BCMEA said nan rejected woody included a compounded costs summation of 19.2 per cent and a signing prize amounting to astir $3,000 per full-time worker. It added nan consequence would person “potentially” boosted national longshore worker’s median yearly costs from $136,000 to $162,000, not including pension and benefits.

This study by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2023.