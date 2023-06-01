B.C. port workers holding union rally at Jack Poole Plaza

1 day ago

Hundreds of group gathered successful Vancouver coming for a rally to support striking British Columbia larboard workers arsenic their occupation action stretches into its 2nd week.

Representatives from labour groups arsenic acold distant arsenic Australia and New Zealand said successful support of nan strikers, who proceed to push for improved wages amid nan increasing costs of surviving and protection from what they spot arsenic an overuse of contractors for attraction work.

About 7,400 members of nan International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada employed astatine much than 30 B.C. ports person been connected onslaught since Canada Day.

ILWU Canada vice president Pat Bolen told nan crowd nan corporate statement lays retired “very clearly” that thing to do pinch nan activity of cargo connected docks aliases ships is nan jurisdiction of nan union, but says those powers person eroded complete respective years arsenic much contractors pinch “no tegument successful nan game” person been brought in.

ILWU Canada held nan rally astatine Vancouver’s Jack Poole Plaza.

The International Transport Workers Federation, representing 740 affiliated waste and acquisition unions pinch 18.5 cardinal workers from 150 countries, has voiced its support for nan ILWU’s quest for a statement that reflects its members’ contributions to nan Canadian economy.

“B.C. shipping companies and terminals person made grounds profits during nan pandemic arsenic shipping costs person tripled done changes successful nan system and buying habits,” said ILWU Canada President Rob Ashton.

After talks stalled connected Monday, nan 2 sides were backmost astatine nan negotiating array Saturday, supported by national mediators. The relation has accused nan national of trying to “aggressively expand” its power of attraction duties beyond what has been established for decades.

Business organizations and immoderate politicians person publically called for nan national authorities to bring successful back-to-work legislation, but Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan has said negotiations are nan measurement to go.

The BC Maritime Employers Association issued a connection connected Saturday evening saying it met pinch nan International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada and projected a committee and independent arbitrator to make recommendations related to cardinal sticking points astir attraction work.

Other issues connected nan array see concerns astir pay, nan costs of living, and automation.

In its latest statement, nan relation said an arbitrator could make non-binding recommendations to thief parties see whether national members could execute immoderate aliases each of nan attraction activity successful question.

It said their broadside besides projected accrued benefits for casual tradespeople and much apprenticeships, but nan national rejected nan ideas.

“We judge a woody tin beryllium reached if ILWU Canada wants one,” nan connection said.

“We cognize that nan champion deals are made astatine nan table, and this is precisely what we are proposing nan parties do.”

The national did not instantly merchandise its position connected nan gathering but has antecedently accused employers of waiting for nan national authorities to do their “dirty work” alternatively of negotiating.

It has said employers enjoyed record-high profits for galore years, particularly during nan pandemic, and workers who activity nether difficult and vulnerable conditions should person a adjacent stock of that money.

Multiple business organizations crossed nan state person called for Ottawa to measurement successful pinch back-to-work legislation, citing concerns complete nan effect of a onslaught connected nan Canadian economy.

It’s unclear erstwhile nan 2 sides will talk next, aft talks came to a adjacent connected precocious Saturday. The employers relation said it’s awaiting further guidance from national mediators.

This study by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2023