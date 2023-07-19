PAOK has announced that their recently acquired defender, Baba Rahman, will beryllium donning nan number 21 jersey for nan upcoming season.

The Ghana world defender joined PAOK connected a free transportation and is expected to play a immense domiciled for nan side.

Rahman, known for his prowess arsenic a left-back, initially joined Chelsea successful 2015 from German broadside Augsburg. The transportation interest remains undisclosed, though reports propose it amounted to an first £14 million, pinch nan imaginable to emergence to almost £22 million.

Despite nan first promise, nan talented defender has had constricted opportunities to showcase his skills astatine Stamford Bridge, featuring successful conscionable 1 play for nan Blues.

The Black Stars defender has had respective indebtedness spells since joining nan Premier League powerhouse, having grounded to break into nan team.

The defender spent past play connected indebtedness astatine Championship club, Reading who suffered demotion to nan League One astatine nan extremity of nan season.

Baba Rahman has started preseason training pinch his caller club.