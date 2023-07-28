Backstage with David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Zach Galifianakis and Elizabeth Banks

Friday 28 July 2023 14:15, UK
Welcome to Backstage, nan TV and movie podcast from Sky News.
This week we perceive nan latest from nan SAG-AFTRA strikes successful nan US arsenic Breaking Bad character Bryan Cranston makes a defiant reside targeted astatine Disney's CEO Bob Iger.
David Tennant and Michael Sheen chat astir play 2 of Prime Video's Good Omens.
Plus, Elizabeth Banks speaks astir salary disparity and her domiciled successful caller Apple TV+ movie The Beanie Bubble, based connected nan 90s Beanie Babies craze.
Producer: Debbie Ridgard
Editor: Paul Stanworth
