Backstage with David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Zach Galifianakis and Elizabeth Banks

21 hours ago
Friday 28 July 2023 14:15, UK

Welcome to Backstage, nan TV and movie podcast from Sky News.

This week we perceive nan latest from nan SAG-AFTRA strikes successful nan US arsenic Breaking Bad character Bryan Cranston makes a defiant reside targeted astatine Disney's CEO Bob Iger.

David Tennant and Michael Sheen chat astir play 2 of Prime Video's Good Omens.

Plus, Elizabeth Banks speaks astir salary disparity and her domiciled successful caller Apple TV+ movie The Beanie Bubble, based connected nan 90s Beanie Babies craze.

Producer: Debbie Ridgard
Editor: Paul Stanworth

Kourtney Kardashian, Christina Hall And Rachel Zegler All Saw Barbie, And Of Course Their Looks Were A+

17 hours ago
17 hours ago
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

Kourtney Kardashian, Christina Hall And Rachel Zegler All Saw Barbie, And Of Course Their Looks Were A+

17 hours ago
Lizzo And Her Recorder Took A Trip To The Shire To Pay Homage To Lord Of The Rings, And It's Utterly Delightful

17 hours ago
NASA Plus is the latest streaming competitor

17 hours ago
