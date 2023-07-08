Bafana beat 10-man Botswana to remain in Cosafa Cup race

Bafana Bafana came backmost from a extremity down to conclusion a wished 10-man Botswana 2-1 to support their Cosafa Cup semifinal chances live astatine a vibrant King Zwelithini Stadium successful Durban connected Saturday.
The 2 sides went to nan break locked astatine 0-0 and Botswana, were nan first to people successful nan last stanza done Thatayaone Kgamanyane.
A punishment by Iqraam Rayners and a extremity by Shaune Mogaila kept nan hosts successful nan moving for glory successful nan location tournament.
Bafana needed to triumph nan lucifer aft opening nan run pinch a 1-1 tie against Namibia while Botswana’s Zebras defeated Eswatini 1-0.
Bafana had galore opportunities to break nan deadlock successful nan opening half, but nan South Africans were conscionable blunt up front.
While Botswana request to beryllium commended for their good, sometimes scrappy, defending, Bafana could person done better.
Bafana mentor Morena Ramoreboli led his onslaught pinch knowledgeable forwards successful Iqraam Rayners and Tshegofatsho Mabasa while opening crippled leader Rowan Human besides started nan clash.
Mabasa astir apt had nan champion chance of nan first half erstwhile he missed an unfastened nett pinch conscionable 3 minutes near earlier nan halftime break.
Botswana, who looked for illustration they came for a draw, had their chances arsenic good but South Africa goalminder Jethren Barr and his defenders didn’t person overmuch problem dealing pinch those attacks.
Despite Bafana being successful power of nan game, nan Zebras scored first done Kgamanyane who was group up by defender Tebogo Kopelang connected 63 minutes.
But a infinitesimal later, Kopelang gave distant a punishment aft he fouled second-half substitute Victor Letsoalo and nan defender was sent off.
Rayners stepped successful and converted from nan spot, bringing South Africa backmost into nan game.
Royal AM’s Mogaila doubled Bafana’s lead connected 67 minutes arsenic nan hosts capitalised connected nan numerical advantage.
South Africa will play their past group A lucifer against Eswatini astatine Princess Magogo Stadium connected Tuesday (6pm).
