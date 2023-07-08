Bafana beat 10-man Botswana to remain in Cosafa Cup race

Bafana Bafana came backmost from a extremity down to conclusion a wished 10-man Botswana 2-1 to support their Cosafa Cup semifinal chances live astatine a vibrant King Zwelithini Stadium successful Durban connected Saturday.

The 2 sides went to nan break locked astatine 0-0 and Botswana, were nan first to people successful nan last stanza done Thatayaone Kgamanyane.

A punishment by Iqraam Rayners and a extremity by Shaune Mogaila kept nan hosts successful nan moving for glory successful nan location tournament.

Bafana needed to triumph nan lucifer aft opening nan run pinch a 1-1 tie against Namibia while Botswana’s Zebras defeated Eswatini 1-0.

Bafana had galore opportunities to break nan deadlock successful nan opening half, but nan South Africans were conscionable blunt up front.

While Botswana request to beryllium commended for their good, sometimes scrappy, defending, Bafana could person done better.

Bafana mentor Morena Ramoreboli led his onslaught pinch knowledgeable forwards successful Iqraam Rayners and Tshegofatsho Mabasa while opening crippled leader Rowan Human besides started nan clash.