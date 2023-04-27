Bahamas securities watchdog presents comprehensive new draft digital assets act

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) published a draught of nan Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges (DARE) Bill 2023 connected April 25. The sweeping measure will acquisition a consultation play pinch nan extremity of enacting it by nan extremity of nan quarter.

The 2023 measure updates nan DARE Act of 2020. Work connected nan measure began successful April 2022, pinch nan Hogan Lovells rule patient engaged to draught it. SCB Executive Director Christina Rolle said:

“Once passed, DARE 2023 will beryllium among nan astir precocious pieces of integer asset-legislation successful nan world and will align pinch The Bahamas’ committedness to facilitating improvement and invention successful a well-regulated environment.”

Among different things, nan measure expands the scope of regulated business activities to see integer plus advising and management, derivative services, node services and staking. It sets requirements for exchanges’ systems and controls and regulates custodial wallets and first token offerings.

The measure besides provides a “first-of-its-kind” disclosure authorities for integer plus staking. Terms of nan customer agreement, specifications of nan staking protocol, nan assets being staked, nan rewards aliases penalties a personification mightiness gain and nan method for selecting staking participants must each beryllium disclosed.

The measure bans nan issuance of algorithmic stablecoins and privateness tokens successful nan state and touches connected nonfungible tokens, liquidity requirements, mining and conflict resolution.

Bahamian regularisation was taxable to world scrutiny aft Bahamas-based cryptocurrency speech FTX went bankrupt successful November amid accusations of fraud and corruption. This led to a definite magnitude of friction between Bahamian regulators and nan United States tribunal strategy arsenic good arsenic the caller FTX management.

Comments connected nan measure tin beryllium made done May 31. The SCB hopes nan measure will travel into unit by nan extremity of nan 2nd 4th this year.

