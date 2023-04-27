Bahamas securities watchdog presents comprehensive new draft digital assets act

55 minutes ago
  1. Home
  2. Crypto
  3. Bahamas securities watchdog presents comprehensive new draft digital assets act

After nan FTX ungraded focused nan world spotlight connected it, nan Securities Commission of The Bahamas completes its regulator overhaul.

168 Total views

5 Total shares

Bahamas securities watchdog presents broad caller draught integer assets enactment

Own this portion of history

Collect this article arsenic an NFT

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) published a draught of nan Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges (DARE) Bill 2023 connected April 25. The sweeping measure will acquisition a consultation play pinch nan extremity of enacting it by nan extremity of nan quarter.

The 2023 measure updates nan DARE Act of 2020. Work connected nan measure began successful April 2022, pinch nan Hogan Lovells rule patient engaged to draught it. SCB Executive Director Christina Rolle said:

“Once passed, DARE 2023 will beryllium among nan astir precocious pieces of integer asset-legislation successful nan world and will align pinch The Bahamas’ committedness to facilitating improvement and invention successful a well-regulated environment.”

Among different things, nan measure expands the scope of regulated business activities to see integer plus advising and management, derivative services, node services and staking. It sets requirements for exchanges’ systems and controls and regulates custodial wallets and first token offerings.

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas has issued nan Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges Bill, 2023 for nationalist consultation. The consultation play ends Wednesday 31 May. Information whitethorn beryllium recovered connected nan Commissions website present >> https://t.co/EvgzMc1OFU pic.twitter.com/AVnhiClhSl

— Securities Commission of The Bahamas (@SCBgov_bs) April 26, 2023

The measure besides provides a “first-of-its-kind” disclosure authorities for integer plus staking. Terms of nan customer agreement, specifications of nan staking protocol, nan assets being staked, nan rewards aliases penalties a personification mightiness gain and nan method for selecting staking participants must each beryllium disclosed.

The measure bans nan issuance of algorithmic stablecoins and privateness tokens successful nan state and touches connected nonfungible tokens, liquidity requirements, mining and conflict resolution.

Related: Bahamas regulator denies asking crypto speech FTX to mint caller tokens

Bahamian regularisation was taxable to world scrutiny aft Bahamas-based cryptocurrency speech FTX went bankrupt successful November amid accusations of fraud and corruption. This led to a definite magnitude of friction between Bahamian regulators and nan United States tribunal strategy arsenic good arsenic the caller FTX management.

Comments connected nan measure tin beryllium made done May 31. The SCB hopes nan measure will travel into unit by nan extremity of nan 2nd 4th this year.

Magazine: Unstablecoins: Depegging, slope runs and different risks loom

More
Source Cointelegraph

Related Article

Romania to launch national NFT marketplace: Nifty Newsletter, April 19–25

Romania to launch national NFT marketplace: Nifty Newsletter, April 19–25

1 hour ago
CertiK to launch compensation plan for $2M Merlin DEX exploit

CertiK to launch compensation plan for $2M Merlin DEX exploit

1 hour ago
South Korea’s sweeping crypto bill passes first regulatory hurdles

South Korea’s sweeping crypto bill passes first regulatory hurdles

1 hour ago
OKX and Manchester City Launch Interactive Avatar Campaign Featuring Top Players to Inspire Fans to “Play For the City”

OKX and Manchester City Launch Interactive Avatar Campaign Featuring Top Players to Inspire Fans to “Play For the City”

2 hours ago
Bitcoin Demand Surges As Active Addresses Break Nov. 2021 ATH Levels

Bitcoin Demand Surges As Active Addresses Break Nov. 2021 ATH Levels

2 hours ago
The SEC Targets Tron in Latest Crypto Case

The SEC Targets Tron in Latest Crypto Case

3 hours ago

Popular Article

Ganti Pimpinan, Observatorium Bosscha Akan Buka Kembali Kunjungan Publik

Ganti Pimpinan, Observatorium Bosscha Akan Buka Kembali Kunjungan Publik

12 hours ago
Hawks STUN Celtics on the road in Game 5 to keep playoff hopes alive, as Trae Young hits late three

Hawks STUN Celtics on the road in Game 5 to keep playoff hopes alive, as Trae Young hits late three

17 hours ago
5 Makanan yang Bermanfaat Meningkatkan Kesehatan Mata

5 Makanan yang Bermanfaat Meningkatkan Kesehatan Mata

12 hours ago
McCarthy's debt-ceiling bill tests unity of U.S. House Republicans

McCarthy's debt-ceiling bill tests unity of U.S. House Republicans

12 hours ago
Prediksi Manchester City vs Arsenal di Liga Inggris: Jadwal, Berita Terkini Tim, H2H, dan Formasi

Prediksi Manchester City vs Arsenal di Liga Inggris: Jadwal, Berita Terkini Tim, H2H, dan Formasi

21 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.