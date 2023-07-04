My book Super Natural Every Day was published successful 2011, and correct distant 1 of nan astir celebrated recipes successful it was nan baked oatmeal. The cookbook focused connected recipes made pinch natural, minimally-processed ingredients and nan baked oatmeal made pinch rolled oats, toasted nuts, and tons of berries became an elemental go-to meal for a batch of people. I’ve baked endless variations connected it successful nan decade since, and make a muffin tin type of nan original look whenever we want an easy breakfast-on-the-go option.



These baked oatmeal cups are made pinch rolled oats, chopped bananas, nuts and berries baked successful a vanilla-spiked beverage substance (you tin usage immoderate beverage you like). You cook them until everything comes together successful a aureate topped meal connected nan go. They’re flourless and gluten-free if you root gluten-free oats. You tin bask them dairy-free if you usage dairy-free milk. All successful all, they’re packed pinch goodness, kid-friendly, and ace tasty.





Variations

The different variations connected baked oatmeal cups are endless. For starters, you tin research pinch different liquids. I’ve baked versions pinch everything from buttermilk to oat beverage to coconut beverage to toasted coconut milk(!). Next, you tin move up nan fruits. These are berry and cherry-centric, but there’s nary logic you can’t switch successful sautéed apples, aliases caramelized bananas, aliases chromatic fruits for illustration pluots and apricots. You tin research pinch sweeteners - maple syrup useful great. A decadent type I took statement of past summertime was featured chopped cherries and cocoa chunks. Also, you tin ever spell backmost to baking nan substance successful an 8x8-inch baking crockery if you want. Other ideas:

Almond baked oatmeal cups : switch successful almond extract for nan vanilla extract, and usage sliced almonds arsenic your seed component

: switch successful almond extract for nan vanilla extract, and usage sliced almonds arsenic your seed component Vegan baked oatmeal cups : adhd I tablespoonful chia seeds and 3 tablespoons of h2o to nan bedewed substance successful nan look successful spot of nan egg.

: adhd I tablespoonful chia seeds and 3 tablespoons of h2o to nan bedewed substance successful nan look successful spot of nan egg. Play astir pinch your spices : spell beyond nan cinnamon.

: spell beyond nan cinnamon. Dial up nan coconut and citrus : coconut baked oatmeal



For nan batch I made past week, I had tons of blueberries and strawberries from nan farmers' market. Cherry play conscionable kicked disconnected arsenic well, and they're truthful cleanable and sweet. I pitted and added immoderate of those to nan operation arsenic well.



To make nan oatmeal cups you harvester nan barren ingredients and fruit, and past harvester it pinch nan bedewed ingredients successful a ample bowl. Wait a fewer minutes to let nan substance to travel together a bit, nan oats will commencement to sorb immoderate of nan liquid.



One method extremity here: you want to capable each muffin cup astir 3/4 full. You besides want a balanced substance of oats and immoderate of nan residual liquid. You tin spot successful nan photos supra and beneath what nan cookware should look for illustration anterior to baking.



How To Store Baked Oatmeal Cups

To prevention immoderate baked oatmeal cups you aren’t consuming connected your baking time you person a fewer options. You tin shop them, refrigerated, successful an air-tight container, for a fewer days. Bring them backmost to room somesthesia earlier serving aliases reheat successful a toaster oven, etc.

How To Freeze Baked Oatmeal Cups

Yes, you tin frost them! Allow baked oatmeal cups to cool wholly anterior to freezing. Arrange successful a azygous furniture connected a baking expanse and freeze. Transfer to freezer-safe container for up to a period aliases so. Allow nan oatmeal cups to travel backmost up to room somesthesia earlier serving. You tin reheat them for other goodness. If you cognize you want oatmeal cups for breakfast, let them to thaw successful nan beforehand of nan refrigerator overnight. Go from location successful nan morning.

More Favorite Oatmeal Recipes

