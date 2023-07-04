My book Super Natural Every Day was published successful 2011, and correct distant 1 of nan astir celebrated recipes successful it was nan baked oatmeal. The cookbook focused connected recipes made pinch natural, minimally-processed ingredients and nan baked oatmeal made pinch rolled oats, toasted nuts, and tons of berries became an elemental go-to meal for a batch of people. I’ve baked endless variations connected it successful nan decade since, and make a muffin tin type of nan original look whenever we want an easy breakfast-on-the-go option.
These baked oatmeal cups are made pinch rolled oats, chopped bananas, nuts and berries baked successful a vanilla-spiked beverage substance (you tin usage immoderate beverage you like). You cook them until everything comes together successful a aureate topped meal connected nan go. They’re flourless and gluten-free if you root gluten-free oats. You tin bask them dairy-free if you usage dairy-free milk. All successful all, they’re packed pinch goodness, kid-friendly, and ace tasty.
Variations
The different variations connected baked oatmeal cups are endless. For starters, you tin research pinch different liquids. I’ve baked versions pinch everything from buttermilk to oat beverage to coconut beverage to toasted coconut milk(!). Next, you tin move up nan fruits. These are berry and cherry-centric, but there’s nary logic you can’t switch successful sautéed apples, aliases caramelized bananas, aliases chromatic fruits for illustration pluots and apricots. You tin research pinch sweeteners - maple syrup useful great. A decadent type I took statement of past summertime was featured chopped cherries and cocoa chunks. Also, you tin ever spell backmost to baking nan substance successful an 8x8-inch baking crockery if you want. Other ideas:
- Almond baked oatmeal cups: switch successful almond extract for nan vanilla extract, and usage sliced almonds arsenic your seed component
- Vegan baked oatmeal cups: adhd I tablespoonful chia seeds and 3 tablespoons of h2o to nan bedewed substance successful nan look successful spot of nan egg.
- Play astir pinch your spices: spell beyond nan cinnamon.
- Dial up nan coconut and citrus: coconut baked oatmeal
For nan batch I made past week, I had tons of blueberries and strawberries from nan farmers' market. Cherry play conscionable kicked disconnected arsenic well, and they're truthful cleanable and sweet. I pitted and added immoderate of those to nan operation arsenic well.
To make nan oatmeal cups you harvester nan barren ingredients and fruit, and past harvester it pinch nan bedewed ingredients successful a ample bowl. Wait a fewer minutes to let nan substance to travel together a bit, nan oats will commencement to sorb immoderate of nan liquid.
One method extremity here: you want to capable each muffin cup astir 3/4 full. You besides want a balanced substance of oats and immoderate of nan residual liquid. You tin spot successful nan photos supra and beneath what nan cookware should look for illustration anterior to baking.
How To Store Baked Oatmeal Cups
To prevention immoderate baked oatmeal cups you aren’t consuming connected your baking time you person a fewer options. You tin shop them, refrigerated, successful an air-tight container, for a fewer days. Bring them backmost to room somesthesia earlier serving aliases reheat successful a toaster oven, etc.
How To Freeze Baked Oatmeal Cups
Yes, you tin frost them! Allow baked oatmeal cups to cool wholly anterior to freezing. Arrange successful a azygous furniture connected a baking expanse and freeze. Transfer to freezer-safe container for up to a period aliases so. Allow nan oatmeal cups to travel backmost up to room somesthesia earlier serving. You tin reheat them for other goodness. If you cognize you want oatmeal cups for breakfast, let them to thaw successful nan beforehand of nan refrigerator overnight. Go from location successful nan morning.
Baked Oatmeal Cups
Couple of things to statement earlier you jump in! Be judge to usage rolled oats and not instant oats. Also, you tin usage dairy milk, oat milk, buttermilk, aliases coconut beverage arsenic nan liquid here. As acold arsenic substitutions go, you tin switch successful 1/3 cup of maple syrup for nan brownish sweetener if you like. And yes, you tin switch nan ovum pinch a flax egg. Just activity those ingredients into nan bedewed bowl. Enjoy!
- 2 cups / 7 oz / 200 g rolled oats
- 1/2 cup / 2 oz / 60 g chopped walnuts
- 1/3 cup / 2 oz 60 g brownish sweetener (or different granulated sweetener of your choice)
- 1 teaspoon aluminum-free baking powder
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- Scant 1/2 spoon fine-grain oversea salt
- 1 1/2 cups / 6.5 oz / 185 g operation of chopped strawberries, cherries, and/or blueberries
- 2 ripe bananas, peeled and trim into 1/2-inch pieces
- 2 cups / 475 ml beverage of your prime (see headnote)
- 1 large egg
- 3 tablespoons extra virgin oliva oil
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
Line a baking tin pinch muffin wrappers, this look yields astir 12 baked oatmeal cups.
Preheat nan oven to 375F pinch a rack successful nan mediate of nan oven.
In a ample vessel operation together nan rolled oats, walnuts, brownish sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, and berries. Gently operation successful nan bananas until they’re evenly distributed. Set aside.
-
In different mean vessel whisk together nan milk, egg, oliva oil, and vanilla extract. Pour this substance complete nan oat-berries substance and fold together. Allow to beryllium 5-10 minutes and past operation again.
-
I for illustration to usage a crockery ladle to transportation nan substance to nan muffin tin, filling each cup astir 3/4 afloat (see photograph above). The substance will still abstracted a spot just, spoon a bully magnitude of immoderate residual liquid complete nan oats successful each cup.
-
Bake for 35-45 minutes, aliases until nan oatmeal cups are profoundly aureate and good set. Remove from nan oven and let to cool a spot connected a rack. They’ll proceed to group arsenic they cool.