Baked Quinoa Patties

Quinoa patties are portable, packed pinch protein, and adaptable. Even group who are connected nan obstruction astir quinoa thin to emotion them, particularly nan ones you spot here. This type is sesame-crusted and boosted pinch tons of herbs and kale. That said, you tin play astir pinch a wide scope of accent ingredients and cooking techniques. I initially featured a skillet-cooked type successful my book, Super Natural Cooking (2007), but you tin cook them arsenic good pinch awesome results, and that’s what you spot here.



How to Make Quinoa Patties

Quinoa patties travel together quickly, peculiarly if you person a fewer cups of leftover quinoa connected hand. I ever navigator other quinoa, knowing it will travel together into a speedy luncheon if I scheme up a bit. To make quinoa patties you simply harvester cooked quinoa, eggs, herbs, breadcrumbs and seasoning successful a bowl. The patties are shaped by manus and past baked aliases pan-fried. They tin beryllium enjoyed basking aliases room-temperature, and, either way, I emotion them pinch a spot of basking sauce.



You tin spot nan patties anterior to baking above. And past aft baking below. I for illustration to sprinkle a fewer sesame seeds connected apical for added crunch. Really push them into style utilizing your hands truthful that they will clasp their shape.



Quinoa Patties: On nan Go

I initially highlighted these quinoa patties (below) erstwhile a number of you asked astir packing meals for flights. I was heading to London - so, a agelong formation from San Francisco. My strategy for formation meals is an ever-evolving strategy which (currently) involves a collapsible container, 2 heavy rubber bands, and a integrative fork/spoon thing. All nutrient goes successful 1 container, and I debar thing liquid to get done security. A bully scatter of condiment seems to beryllium good though. For my formation to London, I packed these potstickers. What you didn't spot was nan measurement I buried them nether a furniture of these baked quinoa patties. Not pretty, but awesome to person connected hand. I usage a folded portion of parchment insubstantial to disagreement nan dumplings from nan patties.



When I enactment person to home, I thin to spell nan bento aliases tiffin way - person a look astatine this page if you’re willing successful much on-the-go, feel-good lunch ideas.



Variations:

As agelong arsenic your guidelines ingredients (quinoa, eggs, onion, garlic, breadcrumbs) clasp together into a patty, you tin play astir pinch different accents and ingredients. Here are a fewer ideas I’ve had occurrence pinch complete nan years.

Za’atar Quinoa Patties : Follow nan look arsenic follows, adding 1 tablespoonful of za’atar to quinoa mixture. This is simply a favorite, particularly on pinch a sesame crust.

Lemon Madras Quinoa Patties : Skip immoderate of nan herbs and operation successful 2 teaspoons Madras curry powder and nan slivered zest of 1 ample lemon.

Gluten-free Quinoa Patties : Niki commented, “ I substitute crushed almonds aliases walnuts for nan breadstuff crumbs - useful perfectly.”

: Niki commented, “ Brussels Sprout Quinoa Patties: VL noted,” I conscionable want to opportunity I made these for a travel this weekend, but utilized brussels sprouts alternatively of nan kale. They were great!” I tin besides ideate finely chopped cabbage moving brilliantly arsenic well, on akin lines.

There are a bunch of different awesome substitution ideas down successful nan comments arsenic well.





A Few Tips!

One point I've learned complete nan years of making these is that nan quinoa substance is easier to style if you let it to beryllium overnight, refrigerated. It conscionable holds together better.

Linda Marie commented, “I recovered that bedewed hands made shaping nan patties easier. Did them successful nan skillet. Turned retired great. Will effort baking adjacent time.”



