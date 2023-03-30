Baked Quinoa Patties

Quinoa patties are portable, packed pinch protein, and adaptable. Even group who are connected nan obstruction astir quinoa thin to emotion them, particularly nan ones you spot here. This type is sesame-crusted and boosted pinch tons of herbs and kale. That said, you tin play astir pinch a wide scope of accent ingredients and cooking techniques. I initially featured a skillet-cooked type successful my book, Super Natural Cooking (2007), but you tin cook them arsenic good pinch awesome results, and that’s what you spot here.
How to Make Quinoa Patties
Quinoa patties travel together quickly, peculiarly if you person a fewer cups of leftover quinoa connected hand. I ever navigator other quinoa, knowing it will travel together into a speedy luncheon if I scheme up a bit. To make quinoa patties you simply harvester cooked quinoa, eggs, herbs, breadcrumbs and seasoning successful a bowl. The patties are shaped by manus and past baked aliases pan-fried. They tin beryllium enjoyed basking aliases room-temperature, and, either way, I emotion them pinch a spot of basking sauce.
You tin spot nan patties anterior to baking above. And past aft baking below. I for illustration to sprinkle a fewer sesame seeds connected apical for added crunch. Really push them into style utilizing your hands truthful that they will clasp their shape.
Quinoa Patties: On nan Go
I initially highlighted these quinoa patties (below) erstwhile a number of you asked astir packing meals for flights. I was heading to London - so, a agelong formation from San Francisco. My strategy for formation meals is an ever-evolving strategy which (currently) involves a collapsible container, 2 heavy rubber bands, and a integrative fork/spoon thing. All nutrient goes successful 1 container, and I debar thing liquid to get done security. A bully scatter of condiment seems to beryllium good though. For my formation to London, I packed these potstickers. What you didn't spot was nan measurement I buried them nether a furniture of these baked quinoa patties. Not pretty, but awesome to person connected hand. I usage a folded portion of parchment insubstantial to disagreement nan dumplings from nan patties.
When I enactment person to home, I thin to spell nan bento aliases tiffin way - person a look astatine this page if you’re willing successful much on-the-go, feel-good lunch ideas.
Variations:
As agelong arsenic your guidelines ingredients (quinoa, eggs, onion, garlic, breadcrumbs) clasp together into a patty, you tin play astir pinch different accents and ingredients. Here are a fewer ideas I’ve had occurrence pinch complete nan years.
- Za’atar Quinoa Patties: Follow nan look arsenic follows, adding 1 tablespoonful of za’atar to quinoa mixture. This is simply a favorite, particularly on pinch a sesame crust.
- Lemon Madras Quinoa Patties: Skip immoderate of nan herbs and operation successful 2 teaspoons Madras curry powder and nan slivered zest of 1 ample lemon.
- Gluten-free Quinoa Patties: Niki commented, “I substitute crushed almonds aliases walnuts for nan breadstuff crumbs - useful perfectly.”
- Brussels Sprout Quinoa Patties: VL noted,”I conscionable want to opportunity I made these for a travel this weekend, but utilized brussels sprouts alternatively of nan kale. They were great!” I tin besides ideate finely chopped cabbage moving brilliantly arsenic well, on akin lines.
There are a bunch of different awesome substitution ideas down successful nan comments arsenic well.
A Few Tips!
One point I've learned complete nan years of making these is that nan quinoa substance is easier to style if you let it to beryllium overnight, refrigerated. It conscionable holds together better.
Linda Marie commented, “I recovered that bedewed hands made shaping nan patties easier. Did them successful nan skillet. Turned retired great. Will effort baking adjacent time.”
Baked Quinoa Patties
I baked these, but you tin pan-fry them successful a skillet** if you for illustration - it's a spot quicker, but requires much of your attention. I've included those instructions astatine nan bottommost of nan recipe. And spot notes successful nan main station for variety ideas!
- 2 1/2 cups / 12 oz / 340 g cooked quinoa, astatine room temperature*
- 5 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 1/2 teaspoon fine-grain oversea salt
- 1/3 cup / .5 oz / 15 g finely chopped caller chives
- 1/3 cup / .5 oz / 15 g finely chopped caller dill
- 1 cup / 1.5 oz / 45 g finely chopped kale
- 1 yellow aliases achromatic onion, finely chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon (toasted) cumin
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 cup / 3.5 oz / 100 g breadstuff crumbs, positive much if needed
- water aliases a spot of flour, if needed
- 1/3 cup / 1.5 oz / 40 g crumbled feta
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin oliva lipid aliases clarified butter
- sesame seeds, for coating
-
Preheat oven to 400F / 200C.
-
Combine nan quinoa, eggs, and brackish successful a mean bowl. Stir successful nan chives, dill, kale, onion, garlic, and cumin. Stir well.
-
Add nan baking powder and breadstuff crumbs, stir, and fto beryllium for a fewer minutes truthful nan crumbs tin sorb immoderate of nan moisture. Gently operation successful nan feta.
-
At this point, you should person a substance you tin easy shape into 12 1-inch / 2.5cm heavy patties. Use astir 1/2 cup of nan quinoa substance per patty. I err connected nan very moist broadside because it makes for a not-overly-dry patty, but you tin adhd much breadstuff crumbs, a spot astatine a time, to patient up nan mixture, if request be. Conversely, a spot much beaten ovum aliases h2o tin beryllium utilized to moisten nan mixture. If you're still having problem getting nan substance to clasp - operation successful flour, a mates tablespoons astatine a time.
-
Oil a baking sheet, and put nan patties pinch a spot of abstraction betwixt each. Sprinkle pinch sesame seeds if you like. Bake for ~20 minutes, aliases until nan bottoms are brown. Flip and cook for different 5 minutes. Enjoy hot, aliases let to cool to room somesthesia connected a cooling rack.
Makes astir a twelve patties.
*How to navigator cleanable quinoa.
**Alternately, you tin navigator nan patties successful a skillet. Here's really - Heat nan lipid successful a large, dense skillet complete medium-low heat, adhd 6 patties, if they'll fresh pinch immoderate room betwixt each, cover, and navigator for 7 to 10 minutes, until nan bottoms are profoundly browned. Turn up nan power if location is nary browning aft 10 minutes and proceed to navigator until nan patties are browned. Carefully flip nan patties pinch a spatula and navigator nan 2nd sides for 7 minutes, aliases until golden. Remove from nan skillet and cool connected a ligament rack while you navigator nan remaining patties. Alternatively, nan quinoa substance keeps nicely successful nan refrigerator for a fewer days; you tin navigator patties to order, if you prefer.