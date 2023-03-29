Ballot problems in Pennsylvania's Luzerne County examined

Election Day shortages of nan insubstantial needed to tally voting machinery caused important problems successful a northeastern Pennsylvania county successful November, but nan grade of nan problem aliases what caused it are still unclear, witnesses told a legislature committee Tuesday.

The three-hour proceeding of nan U.S. House Administration Committee into events successful Luzerne County connected Nov. 8 brought outrage from members of some parties astir nan problems that contributed to a hold successful reporting results from nan country's largest plaything state.

The fact-finding, billed by nan Republican mostly arsenic a look into "government elector suppression" successful Luzerne, included anecdotal reports of problems voting successful a region wherever a judge agreed to bid polls to stay unfastened for 2 other hours, until 10 p.m., to accommodate those who whitethorn person been incapable to formed ballots earlier successful nan day.

PENNSYLVANIA BALLOT FIGHT COULD DRAG ON LONG AFTER ELECTION DAY; THOUSANDS OF VOTES IN LIMBO

"This is catastrophic, successful my view," said U.S. Rep. Joseph Morelle of New York, nan committee's ranking Democrat. "This is simply a complete breakdown."

Elections officials "rushed to stores" successful an effort to get insubstantial for "voter-created emergency ballots," said committee Chairman Rep. Bryan Steil, a Wisconsin Republican, calling it "unbelievable successful American elections today."

"To date, nary charismatic action has been taken successful Luzerne County," Steil said. "No study from nan territory attorney. No study from nan caput of state. No study from nan Luzerne County Board of Elections. There must beryllium accountability."

A House committee is proceeding grounds connected reported insubstantial shortages and delays successful Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, connected Election Day.

The proceeding did not see nan Luzerne County officials who oversee and tally elections, arsenic they apparently received ineligible proposal not to participate while Luzerne District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce investigates what happened.

The Pennsylvania Department of State besides declined to testify, telling Steil successful a March 22 missive that nan statewide elections agency did not want to interfere successful aliases discuss nan results of Sanguedolce's investigation.

"Though nan Department offers guidance and assistance to counties connected predetermination management issues, nan Department of State, pinch very fewer exceptions, unrelated to nan issues here, has constricted authority nether Pennsylvania's Election Code to dictate really counties tally their elections," wrote Jonathan Marks, Pennsylvania's lawman caput for elections and commissions.

Sanguedolce, who watched nan hearing, declined to remark afterward connected his investigation aliases erstwhile he mightiness disclose its findings. Sanguedolce said he "wouldn't constrictive it to a criminal investigation," noting his agency has jurisdiction to look into thing involving elector irregularity.

PENNSYLVANIA JUDGE ORDERS COUNTY TO KEEP POLLS OPEN UNTIL 10 PM AFTER RUNNING OUT OF BALLOT MACHINE PAPER

"If everyone successful that proceeding operates from nan presumption that nan facts group guardant are true, past everyone should beryllium concerned," Sanguedolce said. "But I'm not judge you should presume nan facts are true."

The proceeding included claims that insubstantial shortages were widespread, questions astir nan procedures utilized to formed emergency aliases provisional ballots, and reports immoderate voters were incapable to formed ballots astatine all. There was besides grounds astir worker turnover problems wrong Luzerne's elections office.

"We don't person nan answers that we need," said Jim Bognet, a Republican who mislaid by little than 3 percent points successful a situation to Democratic U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright successful November. "That's why we're truthful happy you guys are looking into it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Luzerne, formerly a reliable Democratic mostly county, has go overmuch much Republican successful caller years, though Democrat Josh Shapiro won nan region by hardly 1 percent constituent successful nan November governor's race. In caller statesmanlike contests, Donald Trump easy hit Hilary Clinton successful 2016 and Joe Biden successful 2020 successful Luzerne.