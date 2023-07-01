Bam Margera Claims He’s Sober, Wants To See His Kid Again

The first section of Jackass premiered backmost successful 2000, truthful nan motley unit of prankers and TV personalities person been entertaining audiences for complete 2 decades. They’ve by and ample stayed successful nan popular civilization landscape, pinch Jackass Forever hitting theaters conscionable past year. But 1 personnel of nan crew, Bam Margera, has had a number of very nationalist struggles recently. Although now Bam is claiming he’s sober, and wants to spot his kid again.

Over nan past fewer years Bam Margera has had a number of shingle ups and arrests, arsenic good arsenic constituent maltreatment issues. Bam's been successful and retired of rehab facilities, and has been successful a ineligible conflict pinch his woman Nikki Boyd. Bam precocious said to TMZ extracurricular a tribunal successful downtown L.A., wherever Bam shared his position connected that custody issue. As he told nan publication:

I’m doing really well. It’s conscionable really difficult being successful California knowing that my boy is successful Burbank. And I could beryllium hugging him successful 10 minutes if I want, but she ghosts my calls. It’s been months. And that’s nan only difficult portion astir anything. She really wants to overgarment a image of maine being equipped and dangerous. And she wants Supreme Court visits. I return attraction of an 8 year-old named Isabelle. I unrecorded pinch her, I get to return her to nan movies and return her to nan park. But erstwhile it comes to Phoenix– I ne'er moreover carried a weapon aliases changeable a weapon isolated from for Lil Xan nan rapper 1 time. I’m not equipped and dangerous. She wants to make it look for illustration I’m a loose cannon and she knows really to property my buttons to shade me.

There you person it. Bam Margera claims that he’s doing overmuch better, and seems hopeless to reunite pinch his boy Phoenix after months of having nary contact. But his ex seems to beryllium preventing that, overmuch to his dismay. As such, nan business will apt resoluteness itself successful court. Margera’s lawyer was pinch him arsenic he said to TMZ, echoing galore of his sentiments.

The deficiency of interaction betwixt Bam and his boy seemingly is related to his nationalist intoxication arrest backmost successful March. Details astir that incident began trickling out, revealing that Phoenix was reportedly coming erstwhile nan incident and Margera’s apprehension occurred. Since past Lamar Odom offered to thief nan Jackass icon’s betterment via 1 of his curen centers. And it sounds for illustration he did conscionable that, arsenic Bam shared pinch TMZ:

I’m doing really well. With Lamar Odom, he wanted to return a different attack and not person maine cooped up. I’ve sewage nan Guinness book of longest Florida shuffle. If you don’t cognize what that is, it intends that nan interventionist knows that if you person money and your security will salary for it they’ll support you successful location arsenic agelong arsenic you perchance can. So I spent $660,000 being successful location for a twelvemonth and a half. And Lamar Odom knows that’s not nan measurement to support maine locked up successful a room learning that intoxicant is bad and it isn’t immoderate good. I’m very alert of that.

While Bam seemingly isn’t attending an in-patient facility, he claims that having sober group astir him has helped him enactment connected nan correct track. He surely seemed coherent successful nan video provided by TMZ, which will apt beryllium a alleviation for his generations of fans. But if/when he’ll beryllium capable to spot his kid remains to beryllium seen.

Jackass Forever is streaming connected Paramount+, though Bam Margera only appears briefly. Be judge to cheque retired the 2023 movie merchandise dates to scheme your adjacent movie experience.