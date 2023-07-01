Bam Margera Claims He’s Sober, Wants To See His Kid Again

The first section of Jackass premiered backmost successful 2000, truthful nan motley unit of prankers and TV personalities person been entertaining audiences for complete 2 decades. They’ve by and ample stayed successful nan popular civilization landscape, pinch Jackass Forever hitting theaters conscionable past year. But 1 personnel of nan crew, Bam Margera, has had a number of very nationalist struggles recently. Although now Bam is claiming he’s sober, and wants to spot his kid again.
Over nan past fewer years Bam Margera has had a number of shingle ups and arrests, arsenic good arsenic constituent maltreatment issues. Bam's been successful and retired of rehab facilities, and has been successful a ineligible conflict pinch his woman Nikki Boyd. Bam precocious said to TMZ extracurricular a tribunal successful downtown L.A., wherever Bam shared his position connected that custody issue. As he told nan publication:
There you person it. Bam Margera claims that he’s doing overmuch better, and seems hopeless to reunite pinch his boy Phoenix after months of having nary contact. But his ex seems to beryllium preventing that, overmuch to his dismay. As such, nan business will apt resoluteness itself successful court. Margera’s lawyer was pinch him arsenic he said to TMZ, echoing galore of his sentiments.
The deficiency of interaction betwixt Bam and his boy seemingly is related to his nationalist intoxication arrest backmost successful March. Details astir that incident began trickling out, revealing that Phoenix was reportedly coming erstwhile nan incident and Margera’s apprehension occurred. Since past Lamar Odom offered to thief nan Jackass icon’s betterment via 1 of his curen centers. And it sounds for illustration he did conscionable that, arsenic Bam shared pinch TMZ:
While Bam seemingly isn’t attending an in-patient facility, he claims that having sober group astir him has helped him enactment connected nan correct track. He surely seemed coherent successful nan video provided by TMZ, which will apt beryllium a alleviation for his generations of fans. But if/when he’ll beryllium capable to spot his kid remains to beryllium seen.
Jackass Forever is streaming connected Paramount+, though Bam Margera only appears briefly. Be judge to cheque retired the 2023 movie merchandise dates to scheme your adjacent movie experience.