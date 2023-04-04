Bam Margera Now Accused Of Threatening To Kill A Man With Brass Knuckles

The past mates weeks person been engaged for Bam Margera. First, he was arrested connected March 29th for nationalist intoxication, which was followed by him reportedly being kicked retired of a hotel this past Wednesday, which was past followed by him issuing a situation to chap Jackass alum Johnny Knoxville connected Thursday for nan 2 to conflict successful a boxing ring. Now it’s being reported that Margera has been accused of threatening to termination a man pinch a group of brass knuckles.

To supply immoderate context, Bam Margera’s woman Jessica and her eight-year-old girl person been staying astatine a location successful Oceanside, California ever since he was arrested for home violence successful early March, arsenic she accused him of kicking her. One of this Oceanside home’s different occupants is simply a 28-year-old man named Daniel Cardenas, and according to ineligible documents obtained by TMZ, he’s accused Margera of barging into nan location successful nan mediate of nan nighttime sometime past month, waking him up and saying thing on nan lines of nan following:

You person 12 hours to time off nan location aliases I will termination you pinch my brass knuckles.

Cardenas states that his roommate heard Margera’s threat and unit him to time off nan house, but nan Jackass prima past came backmost 90 minutes later, reawakened him, put his fist covered pinch “a fistful of rings” into his look and exclaimed that he now had “12 seconds to leave.” So why was Margera allegedly threatening Cardenas? Apparently a fewer days aft nan erstwhile was arrested, nan second had been having "some very large activity successful nan house,” and he suspects that Jessica’s girl mightiness person overheard it. Cardenas past said this successful nan documents he revenge to activity court-ordered protection from nan erstwhile skateboarder:

All I tin fig is Jessica told Bam astir nan large activity which her girl overheard and this is why he was truthful upset, though it of people gives him nary correct to onslaught me, frighten my life, aliases footwear maine retired of a location he has nary authorities to.

Cardenas added that Margera allegedly told him that nan woman “ will person PTSD for nan remainder of her life” while threatening him. The judge has since signed disconnected connected nan restraining order, truthful Margera must enactment 100 yards distant from Cardenas and that location successful Oceanside. As of this writing, nan Jackass alum has not issued a connection connected nan matter.

Assuming that Bam Margera doesn’t break nan restraining order, Daniel Cardenas won’t request to interest astir being bothered by him anymore. Still, arsenic mentioned earlier, this is conscionable nan latest contention successful Margera’s life, and I’d beryllium remiss if I besides didn’t mention his struggles pinch sobriety and his woman Nikki Boyd filing for ineligible separation past February, arsenic good arsenic claiming that he’s near her and their boy without Phoenix without immoderate support. We’ll proceed to stock immoderate awesome updates connected what’s going connected successful his life arsenic they travel in.