Bangabazar flames doused after 75 hours, says fire service

Firefighters needed to cheque if immoderate portion of nan marketplace was still connected occurrence and took much clip to “damp down” nan flames earlier calling disconnected their work.

The occurrence work unit and traders cleared nan equipment retired of nan Anexco Tower and nan different buildings connected nan occidental broadside of Bangabazar, nan biggest marketplace successful Dhaka for cheaper clothes.

Smoke was billowing retired of those buildings and firefighters sprayed h2o to cool them.

Firefighting astatine Bangabazar ended astatine 9:30 americium connected Friday aft each those tasks were finished, said Shahjahan Sikdar, lawman adjunct head of nan occurrence service.