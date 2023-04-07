Bangabazar flames doused after 75 hours, says fire service

2 days ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Bangabazar flames doused after 75 hours, says fire service

Firefighters needed to cheque if immoderate portion of nan marketplace was still connected occurrence and took much clip to “damp down” nan flames earlier calling disconnected their work.

The occurrence work unit and traders cleared nan equipment retired of nan Anexco Tower and nan different buildings connected nan occidental broadside of Bangabazar, nan biggest marketplace successful Dhaka for cheaper clothes.

Smoke was billowing retired of those buildings and firefighters sprayed h2o to cool them.

Firefighting astatine Bangabazar ended astatine 9:30 americium connected Friday aft each those tasks were finished, said Shahjahan Sikdar, lawman adjunct head of nan occurrence service.

More
Source Bdnews24

Related Article

3 die as truck collides with pick-up van in Jamalpur

3 die as truck collides with pick-up van in Jamalpur

1 hour ago
Forty-four dead in two attacks in Burkina Faso

Forty-four dead in two attacks in Burkina Faso

1 hour ago
Israel hits multiple targets in Syria after rocket attacks overnight

Israel hits multiple targets in Syria after rocket attacks overnight

1 hour ago
gal

gal

1 hour ago
巨人・オコエ瑠偉が初回先頭打者初球アーチ、4年ぶり一発

巨人・オコエ瑠偉が初回先頭打者初球アーチ、4年ぶり一発

2 hours ago
Real Madrid crash to Villarreal defeat as title chances fall further away

Real Madrid crash to Villarreal defeat as title chances fall further away

2 hours ago

Popular Article

Ghana Premier League game against King Faisal will be tough but we can win – Dreams FC coach Winfred Dormon

Ghana Premier League game against King Faisal will be tough but we can win – Dreams FC coach Winfred Dormon

12 hours ago
Israel Panggil Pasukan Cadangan setelah Serangan Mematikan Palestina

Israel Panggil Pasukan Cadangan setelah Serangan Mematikan Palestina

17 hours ago
What happens to TikTok? Six ways the fight to ban it could play out

What happens to TikTok? Six ways the fight to ban it could play out

9 hours ago
Viral Pengurus RT di Kelurahan Kapuk Minta THR, Warga Mengaku Keberatan

Viral Pengurus RT di Kelurahan Kapuk Minta THR, Warga Mengaku Keberatan

7 hours ago
Persita Tangerang Ungkap Alasan Tak Jual Tiket pada Suporter Lawan, Persib Tanpa Dukungan Bobotoh

Persita Tangerang Ungkap Alasan Tak Jual Tiket pada Suporter Lawan, Persib Tanpa Dukungan Bobotoh

7 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.