Bangladesh records 19 deaths from dengue, a new record for the year

Bangladesh has registered 19 much deaths from dengue, nan highest successful a 24-hour count since January, taking nan toll from nan illness this twelvemonth to 146.

Of nan deaths, 99 person been logged successful nan first 19 days of July. Dhaka hospitals counted 113 deaths since nan commencement of nan year, while hospitals extracurricular Dhaka recorded 33.

Another 1,792 dengue patients were hospitalised passim nan state connected Wednesday. The full tally of cases since nan commencement of nan twelvemonth deed 25,792.

Of nan caller hospitalisations connected Tuesday, 922 cases were successful Dhaka, and 870 were extracurricular nan capital.