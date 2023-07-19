Bangladesh records 19 deaths from dengue, a new record for the year

The decease toll stands astatine 146 arsenic nan caseload reaches 25,792
Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
Published : 19 July 2023, 02:24 PM
Updated : 19 July 2023, 02:24 PM
Bangladesh has registered 19 much deaths from dengue, nan highest successful a 24-hour count since January, taking nan toll from nan illness this twelvemonth to 146.
Of nan deaths, 99 person been logged successful nan first 19 days of July. Dhaka hospitals counted 113 deaths since nan commencement of nan year, while hospitals extracurricular Dhaka recorded 33.
Another 1,792 dengue patients were hospitalised passim nan state connected Wednesday. The full tally of cases since nan commencement of nan twelvemonth deed 25,792.
Of nan caller hospitalisations connected Tuesday, 922 cases were successful Dhaka, and 870 were extracurricular nan capital.
Currently, 5,552 patients pinch dengue are hospitalised. Of them, 3,370 are successful Dhaka and 2,182 are extracurricular nan capital.
The dengue outbreak has been worse successful 2023 than successful erstwhile years.
In June, 5,956 group were hospitalised pinch nan illness and 34 group died. There were 566 cases successful January, 166 successful February, 111 successful March, 143 successful April and 1,036 successful May.
Six group died successful January, 3 successful February, 2 successful April and 2 successful May.
Last year, hospitals up and down nan state reported 62,382 patients taking aesculapian care, and nan decease toll stood astatine 281, nan highest since nan record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations successful nan 1960s.
Bangladesh witnessed complete 100,000 dengue hospitalisation successful 2019, which stands arsenic nan grounds number of cases successful a azygous year. The charismatic decease toll that twelvemonth was recorded arsenic 179.
A pre-monsoon government-funded study of Dhaka metropolis has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of nan dengue virus, fuelling nan worst dispersed of nan illness complete nan past 5 years.
The study recovered that 55 wards successful nan Dhaka metropolis corporations were astatine precocious consequence of dengue infections.
Most of nan deaths by dengue occurred owed to haemorrhagic fever and daze syndrome, which wellness experts associated pinch immoderate caller variants of nan deadly virus, antecedently undetected successful Bangladesh.