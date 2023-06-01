Bangladesh reports 889 dengue hospitalisations, 3 deaths in a day

The mostly of nan caller cases, 574, were besides reported successful Dhaka, wherever hospitals were struggling pinch an influx of dengue patients.

In 2020, 1,405 group contracted nan illness astatine nan highest of nan coronavirus pandemic, and nary 1 died.

The number of reported hospitalisations was 28,429 successful 2021, pinch 105 deaths. In 2022, location were 62,382 dengue hospitalisations nationwide, pinch 181 deaths. Dhaka unsocial saw 39,220 patients admitted to hospitals.

The DGHS had warned that this twelvemonth would spot much dengue cases and had advised steps to extremity nan dispersed of nan disease.