Bangladesh reports 889 dengue hospitalisations, 3 deaths in a day

Bangladesh has reported nan hospitalisations of 889 dengue patients successful nan latest regular count, taking nan full tally since January to 13,843.
The number of hospitalisations pinch nan mosquito-borne illness successful nan 24 hours to Monday greeting is nan highest this year.
The Directorate General of Health Services reported 3 much deaths from nan mosquito-borne disease, taking nan toll this twelvemonth to 76, including 29 successful nan first 10 days of July.
In June, nan hospitals reported 5,956 cases and 34 deaths.
On Monday morning, nan hospitals were treating 3,253 dengue patients, including 2,080 successful Dhaka, nan Directorate General of Health Services said.
The mostly of nan caller cases, 574, were besides reported successful Dhaka, wherever hospitals were struggling pinch an influx of dengue patients.
In 2020, 1,405 group contracted nan illness astatine nan highest of nan coronavirus pandemic, and nary 1 died.
The number of reported hospitalisations was 28,429 successful 2021, pinch 105 deaths. In 2022, location were 62,382 dengue hospitalisations nationwide, pinch 181 deaths. Dhaka unsocial saw 39,220 patients admitted to hospitals.
The DGHS had warned that this twelvemonth would spot much dengue cases and had advised steps to extremity nan dispersed of nan disease.