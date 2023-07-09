Bangladesh women vs India women first T20I | Harmanpreet, spinners star in easy Indian win

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur started nan caller world play pinch a smashing half-century arsenic nan Indian women's squad cantered to a seven-wicket triumph complete Bangladesh successful nan opening T20 International successful MIrpur connected July 9.

Opting to bowl, nan Indian spinners utilized nan conditions to their advantage and restricted Bangladesh to a meagre 114 for 5.

In reply, Harmanpreet (54 not retired 35 balls) and her lawman Smriti Mandhana (38 disconnected 34 balls) added 70 runs for nan 3rd wicket to pursuit down nan target successful conscionable 16.2 overs.

The skipper deed six boundaries and 2 sixes and made champion usage of nan 2 reprieves that she sewage disconnected left-arm spinner Nahida Akter's bowling.

Mandhana was nan pace-setter for India arsenic she deed immoderate delectable boundaries, 5 of them successful all, including a rasping quadrate trim disconnected seamer Marufa Akter and an wrong retired lofted cover-drive. They were shots retired of apical drawer.

This was aft nan Indian bowlers group it up perfectly for nan batters, who had to hardly break a sweat while chasing down an easy target.

The rotation attack, led by nan knowledgeable Deepti Sharma (0/14 successful 4 overs), on pinch debutants — slow near limb orthodox Anusha Bareddy (0/24 successful 4 overs) and off-break bowler Minnu Manni (1/21 successful 3 overs) — executed skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's scheme of bowling connected 1 broadside of nan wicket perfectly.

Leg-spinner Shafali Verma (1/18 successful 3 overs) was besides mostly connected target, prevention a six that top-scorer Sorna Akhtar (28 disconnected 28 balls) deed disconnected her bowling.

The thought was to battalion nan off-side section pinch 5 fielders and vessel connected nan 4th aliases 5th off-stump statement and nan Bangladeshi batters, mostly right-handers, recovered it difficult to pierce nan cordon.

This was aft debutant Mani sewage her maiden wicket erstwhile Shamima Sultana (17), aft tonking nan offie for a six, couldn't link her slog expanse and Jemimah Rodrigues took a smart drawback astatine quadrate leg.

Pooja Vastrakar past softened Shathi Rani (22) pinch a short ball, earlier castling her pinch a cleanable fuller delivery.

The knowledgeable Nigar Sultana (2) was run-out and Shafali tossed 1 up to get free of Shobhana Mostary (23 disconnected 33 balls), who was getting progressively frustrated.

In fact, Bangladesh consumed arsenic galore arsenic 62 dot balls which is much than half of nan innings, pinch only 8 fours and 3 sixes successful all. Two of those hits by Sorna ensured that nan hosts crossed nan 100-run mark.

When India started nan chase, Shafali paid value for her deficiency of footwork arsenic she was adjudged plumb successful beforehand while being rooted to nan crease.

Rodrigues was played connected erstwhile she tried to trim an off-break from Sultana Khatun.

However, erstwhile Harmanpreet and Mandhana joined forces, location was hardly immoderate interest for nan winning team.