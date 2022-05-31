Bank Indonesia Records Rp 7.10 Trillion of Capital Influx from Foreign Companies

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Bank Indonesia (BI) has recorded a superior inflow of Rp 7.10 trillion successful nan 2nd week of July 2023, indicating overseas superior entering Indonesia.
Based connected transaction information compiled by Bank Indonesia (BI) from July 10 to July 13, 2023, non-residents successful nan home financial marketplace made a nett acquisition of Rp 7.10 trillion.
"This consists of a nett acquisition of Rp 6.54 trillion successful nan authorities enslaved marketplace (SBN) and a nett acquisition of Rp 0.56 trillion successful nan banal market," said Erwin Haryono, Head of nan Communications Department of BI, arsenic quoted from nan charismatic connection connected Friday, July 14, 2023.
This intends that location was a overseas superior inflow of Rp 6.54 trillion into nan Indonesian authorities enslaved marketplace and Rp 0.56 trillion into nan Indonesian banal marketplace successful 1 week.
Meanwhile, nan 5-year in installments default swaps (CDS) consequence premium for Indonesia decreased from 88.11 ground points arsenic of July 7, 2023, to 80.26 ground points arsenic of July 13, 2023.
Therefore, arsenic of July 13, 2023, based connected colony data, non-residents recorded a nett acquisition of Rp 81.21 trillion successful nan authorities enslaved marketplace and a nett acquisition of Rp 14.59 trillion successful nan banal marketplace during 2023.
In addition, BI besides reported that nan speech complaint of nan Indonesian rupiah astatine nan opening of trading connected Friday, July 14, strengthened to Rp 14,950 per US dollar from nan erstwhile Rp 14,965 per US dollar astatine nan adjacent of trading connected Thursday, July 13.
Furthermore, nan output of 10-year authorities bonds (SBN) decreased from 6.16 percent connected Thursday to 6.13 percent connected Friday, July 14.
ANTARA
