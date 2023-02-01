Banks face Treasury clampdown in Farage account closure row

Banks will beryllium forced to springiness customers 3 months' announcement of relationship closures and to supply a afloat mentation of nan reasons nether reforms that could beryllium unveiled successful nan coming days.

Sky News has learnt that nan Treasury plans to unit British lenders to beryllium much transparent pinch customers amid an escalating state of look statement triggered by Coutts' termination of its narration pinch Nigel Farage, nan erstwhile UK Independence Party leader.

Sources said nan proposals, which would require secondary legislation, are apt to beryllium announced successful written ministerial connection by Andrew Griffith, economical caput to nan Treasury.

The connection is expected imminently, though 1 root cautioned that nan timetable was yet to beryllium signed disconnected by 10 Downing Street.

Insiders said nan Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) would request to amend its rulebook to accommodate nan changes, but added that doing truthful would beryllium neither onerous nor time-consuming.

The request for secondary, alternatively than primary, authorities should besides shorten nan timetable for implementing nan changes, they added.

Bank customers would besides clasp their correct to entreaty against their lender's determination to adjacent an account, pinch nan presumption that a fixed announcement play and greater transparency astir nan reasons for nan bank's determination would facilitate a much effective appeal.

In constricted circumstances relating to issues specified arsenic suspicions of superior criminal activity aliases nationalist security, banks would still beryllium allowed to adjacent accounts without a afloat explanation, sources added.

The rumor of unilateral slope relationship closures has go progressively pressing since nan financial situation arsenic lenders person sought to tighten their compliance pinch anti-money laundering rules, but successful caller weeks it has been thrust into nan spotlight by Mr Farage.

On Tuesday, he disclosed documents produced by Coutts - which is portion of nan taxpayer-backed slope NatWest Group - showing that his accounts had been closed because his views "do not align pinch our values".

It had antecedently been suggested that Mr Farage had been removed arsenic a customer for financial reasons.

It has besides emerged that a number of different elder governmental figures, including Jeremy Hunt, nan chancellor, person been denied slope accounts because of their position arsenic politically exposed persons (PEPs).

The statement prompted Mr Hunt to inquire Mr Griffith to behaviour an urgent reappraisal of nan rumor amid concerns that banks mightiness beryllium disenfranchising customers for ideological reasons.

"There is simply a existent interest astir nan precedent that this could set," said 1 insider.

In a station connected Twitter connected Wednesday, Mr Griffith said: "It would beryllium of superior interest if financial services were being denied to anyone exercising their correct to lawful free speech.

"Businesses person nan correct to protect against reputational risks - eg criminal activity - but nan privilege of a banking licence successful a populist should connote a work not to 'debank' because you disagree pinch someone's views."

Mr Farage wrote successful Wednesday's Daily Telegraph: "This communicative is not conscionable astir me.

"If this business is near unchecked, we will sleepwalk towards a China-style societal in installments strategy successful which only those pinch nan 'correct' views are allowed to afloat participate successful society."

A Coutts spokesperson said: "Our expertise to respond is restricted by our obligations of customer confidentiality.

"Decisions to adjacent accounts are not taken lightly and return into relationship a number of factors including commercialized viability, reputational considerations, and ineligible and regulatory requirements. As nan customer has antecedently confirmed, replacement banking arrangements person been offered wrong nan wider group."

The Treasury declined to comment.