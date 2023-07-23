Banksy, Hirst and Emin come to town: an arty weekend in Newmarket, Suffolk

Make nan travel for …

Newmarket successful Suffolk is nan location of British equine racing, pinch equine attractions aplenty. There are nan 2 title courses, nan Rowley Mile and nan July Course; nan gallops wherever nan horses are exercised; nan National Stud, wherever they are bred; and Tattersalls, wherever they are bought and sold. There is plentifulness of art, too, but it is mostly of a horsey quality – nan Packard Galleries of British Sporting Art are afloat of paintings by George Stubbs and Alfred Munnings, and depictions of hunting, hawking, shooting and, of course, racing.

This summer, though, location is simply a caller benignant of creation successful town. The National Horse Racing Museum is 1 of 3 venues crossed westbound Suffolk jointly hosting a immense thoroughfare creation exhibition. The Urban Frame: Mutiny successful Colour features much than 300 useful by starring thoroughfare and modern artists, including Banksy, Damien Hirst and Tracey Emin.

Kate Moss Record by Damien Hirst. Photograph: John Brandler

The Newmarket accumulation includes a world-first showing of The 7: Banksy Under Siege, replica lifesize “walls” created by nan creator successful war-torn Ukraine past November. The photographic reproductions are peculiarly poignant fixed that galore of nan existent walls person now been destroyed by nan bombardment. The show besides features 2 original useful by Banksy: Hula Hooping Girl, from nan wall of a beauty salon successful Nottingham, and Love is successful nan Air, an anti-war image that appeared connected nan broadside of a car shed successful Jerusalem. The second is being exhibited formally for nan first clip aft being sold astatine auction for $12.9m past year, and will past recreation to galleries successful Amsterdam and Barcelona. Other exhibits includes Citroen Berlingo Van, a conveyance painted pinch 200 eyes by nan creator My Dog Sighs; activity by Blek le Rat, nan begetter of stencil graffiti; cult modern artists the Connor Brothers, and large names successful thoroughfare art, specified arsenic Pure Evil, Stik and Kaws.

The 2 different venues, featuring activity by galore of nan aforesaid artists, are Haverhill Arts Centre and Moyse’s Hall Museum successful Bury St Edmunds. Both are wrong easy scope of Newmarket – Haverhill is simply a half-hour drive, Bury St Edmunds a 20-minute train travel – and it is good worthy visiting each 3 complete a weekend. The Haverhill venue, a Victorian erstwhile municipality hall, has artists moving free workshops successful illustration and print-making, inspired by nan exhibition.

The creator My Dog Sighs. Photograph: Jack Daly

The accumulation astatine Moyse’s Hall, a 12th-century building connected nan marketplace, is inspired by My Dog Sighs’ usage of recovered materials. The group dressing is borrowed from artists aliases created utilizing crates and bricks, location are nary insubstantial labels – accusation is written aliases painted straight connected to nan walls – and different fixtures and fittings person been reused from past displays. This show besides features a Banksy – Sandcastle Girl, which was painted connected a wall successful Lowestoft successful 2021 – and a video of nan creator successful action, positive activity by Grayson Perry, Keith Haring and galore more.

The Urban Frame: Mutiny successful Colour is astatine nan National Horse Racing Museum and Moyse’s Hall Museum until 1 October and astatine Haverhill Arts Centre until 12 September; £7 adults/£3 under-18s/under-12s free.

What now?

Exercising horses connected nan gallops astatine sunrise

To coincide pinch nan exhibition, nan Newmarket successful Colour inaugural is bringing street-art power to nan town. Artists, organization groups and children person created murals astatine sites including nan memorial gardens and nan leisure centre. Streets person overhead creation installations of butterflies, shop windows person been specially dressed up and bars and restaurants person created colourful dishes and cocktails.

Discover Newmarket runs guided tours of nan town’s main sites, including nan gallops, a racing gait and nan National Stud, wherever visitors tin meet mares, foals and stallions, including nan erstwhile champion Stradivarius.

Prints by artists specified arsenic Pure Evil are connected waste astatine Moyse’s Hall Museum

The gift shop astatine Moyse’s Hall has nan biggest scope of postcards, posters and limited-edition prints from nan exhibition. In Newmarket, Treasures sells ancient furnishings and different vintage pieces, location is simply a traditional market connected Tuesdays and Saturdays successful nan Market Square car park, and a monthly makers’ market (next marketplace 12 August).

When to go

Visitors tin harvester creation appreciation pinch a time astatine nan races – location are astir a twelve meets earlier nan extremity of September.

Newmarket municipality centre. Photograph: Mark Westley

Get outside

The Stour Valley Path is simply a 60-mile stepping way from Newmarket to Cattawade, adjacent Suffolk’s separator pinch Essex. The first 5 miles, to Stetchworth, see a agelong on Devil’s Dyke, a monolithic Anglo-Saxon earthwork that was erstwhile a protect building and is now a residence for wildflowers and butterflies. On a clear time location are views to Ely cathedral, 14 miles away.

Drinks and dinner

Fish and chips astatine nan Three Blackbirds, a pub pinch rooms that serves awesome food. Photograph: Emma Cabielles

The Bull, a lively pub connected nan precocious street, has a brew garden, regular unrecorded music, athletics screenings and a summertime drinks paper that includes negroni sbagliato (£8). The Pantry, an all-day cafe, deli and restaurant, serves java and cake, brunch and lunch, and a meal paper pinch dishes specified arsenic oversea bream pinch samphire and a saffron and mussel broth (£17), aliases smoked squash risotto pinch sage and walnut pesto (£13).

In Bury St Edmunds, nan One Bull pub serves brew from its ain trade brewery, Brewshed, and vino from its shop, Vino Gusto – guests tin sample a formation of 5 50ml measures for £10-13. The nutrient paper changes each six weeks aliases truthful and location are regular specials – nan summertime paper (until 3 September) includes crab tart pinch parsley condiment (£9.50) and salmon pinch caller potatoes and legume fricassee (£18.50).

Stay

The Jockey Club Rooms. Photograph: PR IMAGE

The Jockey Club Rooms is simply a state location pinch beautiful gardens, correct successful nan centre of Newmarket. It has been a backstage members’ nine for nan equine racing elite for much than 250 years, hosting royalty and astatine slightest six premier ministers. It is crammed pinch racing memorabilia and equine art, including much paintings by Stubbs and Munnings. A fewer years agone it opened 18 stately rooms to nan nationalist (doubles from £100 B&B).

The Three Blackbirds successful Woodditton, astir 4 miles southbound of Newmarket, is simply a 17th-century pub pinch 9 cosy but modern rooms successful a newbuild barn (doubles from £82). It besides serves awesome seasonal food, from vegan options (bubble & squeak, pinch roasted vegetables, £17) to Suffolk rump steak pinch achromatic ail aioli and triple-cooked chips (£23).

Getting there

There are direct trains to Newmarket from Ipswich (56 minutes) and Cambridge (21 minutes).