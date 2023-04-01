Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is assured that talismanic striker Thembi Kgatlana will beryllium fresh for nan 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup to beryllium co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand later successful nan year.

Kgatlana has been recovering since she ruptured her Achilles tendon successful Banyana Banyana’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) group lucifer against Botswana successful 2022.

As a result, nan 26-year-old missed nan bulk of Banyana’s victorious 2022 Wafcon run but she is getting backmost to fittingness pinch her nine Racing Louisville successful nan US.

“I chatted to Thembi successful February and I besides chatted to her again earlier we released nan preliminary squad for nan friends against Serbia and she said she wasn’t fresh to play yet,” said Ellis.