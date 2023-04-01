Banyana coach Ellis confident key striker Kgatlana will be available for the World Cup

01 April 2023 - 11:30
Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana (left) and coach Desiree Ellis during 1 of nan nationalist team's training sessions.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is assured that talismanic striker Thembi Kgatlana will beryllium fresh for nan 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup to beryllium co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand later successful nan year.
Kgatlana has been recovering since she ruptured her Achilles tendon successful Banyana Banyana’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) group lucifer against Botswana successful 2022.
As a result, nan 26-year-old missed nan bulk of Banyana’s victorious 2022 Wafcon run but she is getting backmost to fittingness pinch her nine Racing Louisville successful nan US.
“I chatted to Thembi successful February and I besides chatted to her again earlier we released nan preliminary squad for nan friends against Serbia and she said she wasn’t fresh to play yet,” said Ellis.
“But she is training pinch nan team. We don’t want to unreserved her because they person done fantastically pinch her. We judge that Thembi will beryllium fresh for nan World Cup but we mustn’t unreserved thing and her nine is not rushing anything.”
Ellis said that they will connection each nan basal support but a batch depends connected really difficult she continues to activity to scope afloat fitness.
“All nan difficult activity is down to Thembi, she has worked really difficult to beryllium wherever she is. Anticipated clip was 9 months and she did it successful six months, it shows nan characteristic and nan mindset she has.
“We person been successful changeless interaction and she besides keeps successful interaction pinch nan beingness trainer conscionable to springiness updates. We felt it champion we don’t telephone her for Serbia, but to fto her proceed training pinch nan squad successful this play to get fresh for nan adjacent page of her recovery.”
Kgatana’s unavailability has opened nan doorway for highly-rated University of Pretoria attacker Wendy Shongwe who has impressed during nan Hollywoodbets Super League.
“She has nan physicality and we person besides seen that a mates of times she played astatine left-back. We are looking astatine those versatile players that tin adhd a small spot more,” said Ellis astir Shongwe.
“I deliberation Refiloe Jane has played successful each position isolated from goalkeeper and we cognize nan value that Wendy has. We person played Linda Motlhalo connected nan wing, down nan striker and arsenic an attacking midfielder, truthful we are ever looking for versatile players.
“When you are selecting a squad, you look for that because it adds a small spot of worth to nan team. Some players are very bully astatine 1 position but Wendy has shown her value arsenic a versatile player.
“There are very fewer left-footers successful nan convention and she is 1 of them and she will springiness Hilda Magaia immoderate title connected nan left. We request players to push each different to make nan squad amended and go competitive. We ever opportunity that nary one’s spot is guaranteed.”
