Banyana coach Ellis rewards local players with inclusion in squad for friendly against Serbia

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has announced nan squad for nan world friends against Serbia arsenic they hole for nan upcoming Fifa Women’s World Cup successful Australia and New Zealand.

In her 23-woman squad for nan lucifer scheduled for April 10, Ellis included a number of players who person done good successful nan Hollywoodbets Super League for illustration Regirl Ngobeni, Fikile Magama, Bongeka Gamede and Wendy Shongwe.

“We person spoken astir giving them opportunities, immoderate of them person ne'er been to campy before,” said Ellis.

“We person spoken to them astir what we consciousness they request to activity connected and immoderate of them person travel backmost to nan nationalist squad overmuch stronger and technically better.