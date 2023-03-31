Banyana coach Ellis rewards local players with inclusion in squad for friendly against Serbia

31 March 2023 - 17:02
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has announced nan squad for nan friends against Serbia.
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has announced nan squad for nan world friends against Serbia arsenic they hole for nan upcoming Fifa Women’s World Cup successful Australia and New Zealand.
In her 23-woman squad for nan lucifer scheduled for April 10, Ellis included a number of players who person done good successful nan Hollywoodbets Super League for illustration Regirl Ngobeni, Fikile Magama, Bongeka Gamede and Wendy Shongwe.
“We person spoken astir giving them opportunities, immoderate of them person ne'er been to campy before,” said Ellis.
“We person spoken to them astir what we consciousness they request to activity connected and immoderate of them person travel backmost to nan nationalist squad overmuch stronger and technically better.
“I was chatting to 1 of nan players and she has a individual trainer. That’s really superior players are astir making nan squad. And you person to reward bully performances arsenic well.
“We could not prime everyone but we look astatine wherever we tin fresh them successful nan constitution of our squad to adhd value. That’s what I person said to them each along. I person told them to raise their hands and they will beryllium fixed opportunities.”
Ellis said nan Hollywoodbets Super League is not wherever it is expected to beryllium but it has improved significantly.
“The Hollywoodbets Super League has improved this past season, it is not wherever we want it to beryllium but it is simply a measurement successful nan correct direction. Over nan years, it has improved but I deliberation nan strength still needs to beryllium raised a spot to push nan players.
“I was chatting to 1 of nan newer players that person travel successful and she said what is happening successful nan Banyana campy is astatine a wholly different level. She said nan strength is not thing that she is utilized to successful nan league.
“We person to impulse clubs to besides raise nan level because it is really important. There is simply a large quality betwixt convention and world football. A batch of players still activity and spell to training aft work, we respect them for that because it is tough.
“A batch of them put successful nan work, they person individual trainers, they travel programmes extracurricular accustomed training, immoderate of them do deficiency resources and can’t train 2 days a week and that is not capable for a master footballer.
“I opportunity to players each nan clip that you prime yourself done performances. If you are a striker you must beryllium scoring goals, if you are a goalkeeper you must beryllium making those saves and if you are a midfielder, either you are stopping aliases creating opportunities.”
Banyana Banyana Squad
Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart, Regirl Ngobeni
Defenders: Karabo Dhlamini, Fikile Magama, Lonathemba Mhlongo, Noko Matlou, Bambanani Mbane, Bongeka Gamede
Midfielders: Refiloe Jane, Sibulele Holweni, Linda Mothlalo, Kholoza Biyana, Nomvula Kgoale, Robyn Moodaly
Forwards: Noxolo Cesane, Gabriela Salgado, Sphumelele Shamase, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Nthabiseng Majiya, Hildah Magaia, Lelona Daweti, Wendy Shongwe
