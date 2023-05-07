'Barbenheimer' phenomenon sparks explosion in UK cinema ticket sales

Vue International has said it had nan biggest play for UK cinema summons income successful 4 years pursuing nan merchandise of Barbie and Oppenheimer.

The cinema concatenation said connected Sunday that a 5th of its customers had purchased tickets to spot some films successful a social-media-inspired double measure known arsenic "Barbenheimer".

The 2 films, released connected Friday, person very different storylines, pinch Greta Gerwig's drama astir nan eponymous doll, and Christopher Nolan's biographical thriller chronicling physicist J Robert Oppenheimer's domiciled successful processing nan first atomic bomb.

More than 2,000 of Vue's screenings for Barbie were sold out, according to nan company.

The cinema chain's biggest sites for Barbie included Cambridge, Glasgow St Enoch, Leeds Kirkstall, Cwmbran, Islington, Bolton and Portsmouth.

Vue said nan film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, will transcend summons income for Super Mario Bros and Oppenheimer to go nan biggest movie of nan year.

Tim Richards, main executive and laminitis of Vue International, said: "Vue saw its highest play admissions since Avengers: Endgame successful 2019 pinch nan merchandise of Barbie and Oppenheimer, proving that erstwhile nan movies are there, our customers will travel to watch them connected nan large screen.

"Barbie is search to go nan biggest movie of 2023 and has a bully chance of getting into nan Top 10 highest-grossing films of each time.

"It is an incredibly breathtaking infinitesimal for nan industry, and we expect this inclination to proceed for nan coming weeks."

In total, nan cinema concatenation had much than 4,000 sell-out sessions crossed nan state for some films.

Odeon reported connected Thursday that much than 200,000 beforehand tickets had been bought and complete 10,000 guests were expected to spot some films during nan opening weekend.

Universal Pictures said Oppenheimer, which stars Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh, had made £8.05 cardinal successful nan UK and Ireland since Friday.

The movie accumulation and distribution institution said nan biopic is connected way to person a amended opening 3 days than Nolan's different blockbusters Dunkirk, Interstellar and Inception.

Sales person besides soared crossed nan pond pinch Barbie having nan biggest opening play of immoderate movie successful North America, taking $155m (£120m) and Oppenheimer pulling successful $80.5m (£62.6m)

Farhan Mehmood, who watched Barbie astatine 2.30pm, followed by nan darker Oppenheimer astatine 5.15pm pinch a friend, told nan PA news agency nan films tin "save cinema".

The 21-year-old from Scunthorpe, who volunteers successful integer marketing, said: "Barbie had a heavy message, it paid disconnected (with what) it said successful nan trailer pinch nan tagline, 'If you grew up pinch Barbie, this movie is for you. If you didn't, past it's besides for you'.

"Oppenheimer, connected nan different hand, leaves you pinch a large shock, it's... somewhat depressing and I perfectly deliberation it tin prevention cinema."