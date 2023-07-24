‘Barbie’ A Knockout With $337M Global Bow, ‘Oppenheimer’ Genius At $174M WW Launch – International Box Office 

SUNDAY UPDATE, Refresh for latest…: It’s a Barbenheimer world arsenic Warner Bros’ Barbie and Universal’s Oppenheimer person delivered monolithic world debuts of $337M and $174.2M, respectively.

At nan international container office, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, surfed a activity to an unthinkable $182M from 69 markets, nan biggest WB offshore opening ever for a non-franchise film. At nan aforesaid time, Christopher Nolan’s Cillian Murphy-led Oppenheimer successful 78 markets landed a staggering $93.7M overseas.

For some titles, nan performances are beyond expectations, buoyed by awesome captious and assemblage consequence arsenic good arsenic nan integrated worldwide Barbenheimer arena which created fusion astatine nan container agency arsenic double bills became nan bid of nan play for galore moviegoers astir nan globe.

Studio insiders crossed municipality person been agog complete nan past respective days astatine nan momentum – which besides had a knock-on effect of expanding nan marketplace. This is terrific for nan industry, and invited news earlier we deed what could beryllium a somewhat fallow play if nan Hollywood strikes agelong out.

PREVIOUS, SATURDAY: Audiences astatine nan domestic, world and world container agency this play are going bonkers for Barbenheimer. Warner Bros’ Barbie is now poised for an estimated $300M+ worldwide commencement done tomorrow (eyeing $150M+ each, from North America and a mixed 69 overseas markets). Meanwhile, Universal’s Oppenheimer is now pegged for a $165.9M worldwide front done Sunday, including $88.9M internationally.

These figures are, for some titles, beyond expectations, confirming that there’s room and a desire for a divers value offering astatine world turnstiles.

Looking astatine Barbie’s trajectory, nan Friday connected nan Greta Gerwig-directed movie was its champion time truthful acold internationally pinch $43M connected 25,451 screens from 69 markets. The overseas cume done Friday is $88.4M.

Yesterday’s newcomers included nan UK which grossed $8.3M from 1,703 screens. This was a No. 1 motorboat pinch a 60% stock of nan Top 5 films. The Margot Robbie- and Ryan Gosling-starrer logged nan champion opening time since nan pandemic and nan 3rd biggest Friday for a WB movie ever down Harry Potter and nan Deathly Hallows Part 2 and Batman V Superman.

Along pinch nan monolithic commencement successful nan UK, Latin America continues to overperform pinch Mexico starring each play done Friday astatine $11.2M.

In caller records, Barbie debuted to nan champion people ever for a Warner Bros movie successful Poland.

In China, wherever we really didn’t expect thing significant, Barbie opened amid a slew of section titles pinch $1.2M and (not included successful nan full above) is astatine $4M done Saturday. It has a 9.4 from audiences connected Maoyan (note that this strangely appears to beryllium nan aforesaid people for a number of caller Hollywood titles that haven’t converted to large container office).

Also of note, family-leaning Brazil, which has grossed $8.9M done Friday, is seeing unprecedented and different showtimes added by exhibition. We besides perceive that Australia connected Saturday positively skyrocketed.

As for Christopher Nolan’s Cillian Murphy-led Oppenheimer, nan estimated overseas motorboat of $88.9M would people nan filmmaker’s 3rd highest grossing opening weekend ever, behind only The Dark Knight Rises ($131M) and The Dark Knight ($94M).

What’s more, nan $166M worldwide projection done Sunday would people nan biggest world day-and-date debut for a biographical film, overtaking Bohemian Rhapsody ($124M) and nan apical worldwide commencement for a play since 2019.

In different milestones for Nolan, he’s besides seeing his biggest motorboat time of each clip successful 33 markets including Saudi Arabia, nan UAE, India, Netherlands, Argentina and Belgium; arsenic good arsenic nan 2nd biggest opening time successful six markets including Germany, Brazil and UK/Ireland; and nan apical day-one commencement for a non-Nolan Batman title successful 46 markets including Australia, France and Mexico.

Market highlights see nan UK wherever Oppenheimer opened to $4.2M connected Friday. That’s 14% higher than Dunkirk, which we thought mightiness person had an separator fixed its UK-centric story. The commencement was nan 2nd biggest Friday ever for a Nolan film and the biggest opening Friday for a non-superhero Nolan film as good arsenic the 10th biggest Universal opening time of each time.

Fifty-two IMAX and 70mm IMAX screens took 19% stock of nan Friday full successful nan UK pinch apical tract BFI IMAX’s Friday gross nan biggest ever consequence for that cinema.

In France, Oppenheimer is astatine a moving full of $3.5M done Friday, performing supra astir Nolan comps. Germany has reached a moving full of $2.8M done yesterday; Saudi Arabia is astatine $2.6M and Mexico has reached a moving full of $1.9M. In nan latter, this is nan biggest Nolan opening successful IMAX pinch capacity successful nan format 15% up of Spider-Man: No Way Home and conscionable 13% below Avengers: Infinity War.

We will person a afloat rundown connected Sunday.

PREVIOUS, FRIDAY: Barbenheimer has begun. With Warner Bros’ Barbie and Universal’s Oppenheimer rolling retired globally this weekend, we’ve sewage nan first numbers for some from their various world container agency markets done nan first 2 days of release.

As expected, nan Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie is coming retired connected apical pinch $41.4M done Thursday successful 51 markets. Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is besides thriving pinch $15.9M crossed its first 57 markets done Thursday. Both are breaking various records.

It’s important to retrieve that these movies are not nonstop comps to 1 another, pinch runtimes and demos differing. Still, we’re successful what is hoped to beryllium an expanded marketplace business that encourages moviegoing and benefits from nan Barbenheimer phenom (although Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One may extremity up taking a activity this frame, it was still tops successful Korea today).

So let’s return a person look astatine nan Barbie and Oppenheimer numbers crossed their first 2 days internationally.

Barbie, done Thursday, is successful merchandise successful 51 offshore markets, and has shattered a number of records. Thursday unsocial was worthy $31.8M connected 15,700 screens – that is simply a hugely awesome number. An further 18 markets are opening today, including the UK and China (in nan latter, and not included successful nan totals above, nan movie did astir $1.2M connected Friday).

The top-grossing marketplace to day is Mexico pinch $6.4M, logging nan biggest opening time for a Warner Bros movie ever. It is besides nan 2nd biggest opening time of 2023, and nan 3rd biggest opening time post-pandemic (wow!).

Brazil dominated Thursday astatine No.1 pinch $4.9M and an 84% marketplace stock of Top 5 films, and is nan biggest opening time ever for a WB title, nan biggest opening time post-pandemic up of Spider-Man: No Way Home, nan biggest opening time of 2023 up of some Fast X and The Super Mario Bros Movie, and nan 2nd biggest opening time of each time, only down Avengers: Endgame.

France, which unboxed nan doll very powerfully connected Wednesday, has grossed $4.5M while Australia (also a Wednesday opener) amassed $3.4M done Thursday. The second gave it a ascendant No. 1 pinch a 60% stock of nan Top 10 films. Results successful Oz are search good up of each comps, and moreover came successful 5% supra Avatar: The Way of Water (another wow!). It scored nan biggest opening time of 2023 astatine much than double Super Mario.

Italy and Germany information retired nan Top 5 grossers to day pinch $2.4M apiece.

Looking astatine regions, Barbie had nan biggest opening time of each clip for a WB movie successful 13 Latin America markets, and was nan biggest manufacture opening time ever in Argentina ($1.2M) and Colombia ($1.5M). It was besides nan biggest manufacture opening time of 2023 regionally and successful 8 markets. The doll further scored nan 4th biggest opening time ever regionally down Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Elsewhere, Barbie saw nan biggest opening time of each clip for a WB title in Croatia, Serbia and Slovenia. And in Denmark, it clocked nan biggest opening time for a WB movie successful 13 years while Portugal had nan 2nd biggest opening ever for a WB title down only Harry Potter and nan Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

As regards Christopher Nolan’s epic Oppenheimer, yesterday added 47 offshore markets. The Cillian Murphy-starrer will beryllium retired successful a full 78 done today.

Nolan started racking up milestones connected Wednesday pinch Oppenheimer (see below), and has now logged his biggest opening time successful 23 markets including Saudi Arabia and nan UAE arsenic good arsenic nan Middle East arsenic a whole, Netherlands and Colombia. Thursday was further nan No. 2 biggest Nolan opening time successful Germany, Brazil, Peru and Ecuador and his champion non-Batman commencement successful 30 markets including Germany, Australia, France, Mexico and Brazil.

Also, Oppenheimer, which was filmed pinch IMAX cameras, captured nan champion opening time ever for nan format successful Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Bahrain, Oman, Argentina, Mexico and Chile.

Breaking down nan Thursday openers, Saudi Arabia launched to No. 1 pinch $1.5M for nan 2nd biggest opening time of each time (behind Spider-Man: No Way Home) and the biggest opening time of 2023 (85% above Fast X), besides much than double nan opening Thursday of MI:7.

Australia, where Oppenheimer opened arsenic the widest ever merchandise for a Nolan film in 296 locations, scored $1.1M connected Thursday – for Nolan, only topped by The Dark Knight Rises.

Germany debuted to No. 1 pinch $1.3M, much than double Dunkirk, Interstellar and Tenet.

Mexico bowed pinch $900K connected Thursday, much than double nan Friday openings of Dunkirk, Interstellar and Tenet, and good supra nan first Thursday for MI:7. It is nan widest IMAX footprint for a Nolan title and achieved the 3rd biggest IMAX opening time of each time (behind Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War) and the biggest IMAX opening time for a Nolan film, acold outperforming Tenet, Interstellar and Dunkirk.

Spain opened pinch $700K connected Thursday and is the biggest IMAX opening time of 2023. Reactions are strong, pinch a very precocious 8 assemblage people connected FilmAffinity, placing it wrong nan Top 10 films of this period (yeah, again, wow!).

Brazil opened pinch $488K connected Thursday, followed by Netherlands with an estimated $485K at No. 1 and delivering the biggest opening Thursday ever for a Nolan film. Oppenheimer also achieved the biggest IMAX opening Thursday for a Nolan film, besides beating Top Gun Maverick (+23%), Avengers: Infinity War (+18%), Avatar 2 (+114%) and MI:7 (+232%).

Hong Kong too launched at No.1, pinch $340K connected Thursday. This is the 2nd biggest IMAX opening time ever (only behind Endgame).

Other awesome Thursday starts see Denmark ($328K – biggest opening time ever for a Nolan film) and Colombia ($236K – biggest opening time for a Nolan film and biggest Thursday full container agency of each time).

After debuting connected Wednesday, France added $1M connected Thursday for a moving full of $2.4M. Indonesia added $209K connected Thursday for a moving full of $661K. Thursday’s consequence makes it the biggest Thursday gross ever for a Nolan film and the 3rd biggest Thursday of each time in nan market. Belgium added $211k connected Thursday for a moving full of $462K. Philippines added $107K connected Thursday for a moving full of $232K.

We’ll person overmuch much passim nan weekend…

PREVIOUS, THURSDAY: Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated and highly-reviewed Oppenheimer has begun overseas rollout pinch beardown results versus immoderate of nan director’s erstwhile titles. On Wednesday, nan Universal movie opened successful 10 offshore markets, grossing $2.4M and led by France and Indonesia. These are early days arsenic nan critically-lauded Cillian Murphy-led biographical drama/political thriller will beryllium playing a full 78 markets done Friday, crossed complete 9,600 locations, 13,000 screens, and much than 320 IMAX screens.

While we hold for nan afloat onslaught of nan much-anticipated “Barbenheimer” double-bill this weekend, and will person a fuller image including Warner Bros’ Barbie tomorrow, we already person first world container agency numbers for Oppenheimer, nan communicative of nan building of nan atomic bomb, and nan resultant aftermath.

In France, Oppenheimer debuted to $1.4M o Wednesday from 725 screens including 18 IMAX and 2 70mm screens, arsenic good arsenic 11 Dolby Vision and six ultra-laser Kinepolis screens. The motorboat time is the biggest opening Wednesday for a Nolan movie since The Dark Knight Rises. Excluding previews, nan Wednesday admissions are above MI:7 (+23%), Dunkirk (+14%), Tenet (+28%) and Interstellar (+76%). Audience reactions are highly affirmative pinch mainstream audiences standing it 4.4/5 and cinephile audiences standing it 7.3/10, 1 of nan apical ratings for nan market.

Indonesia bowed Wednesday pinch an estimated $451K to people the biggest opening time ever for a Nolan film (38% up of The Dark Knight Rises). IMAX delivered the biggest opening time ever in nan format and the biggest azygous time gross successful IMAX, beating Avatar 2 (+11%). Oppenheimer is playing crossed 10 IMAX screens and a full of 495 screens successful nan market. Wednesday was a nationalist vacation successful Indonesia for Islamic New Year.

Belgium opened with $251K on Wednesday, the biggest commencement ever for a Nolan film in nan market, beating The Dark Knight Rises (+13%), Inception (+23%) and The Dark Knight (+31%) arsenic good arsenic each different cardinal comps.

Philippines launched with $125K on Wednesday, the top opening time ever for a non-superhero Nolan film. Oppenheimer played crossed 9 IMAX screens and successful a full of 198 screens.

Egypt had a terrific commencement at $74K on Wednesday pinch Oppenheimer delivering the 2nd biggest opening time for immoderate workplace movie since nan pandemic hit, only behind Spider-Man: No Way Home. It besides easy achieved the biggest Hollywood opening time of nan year, much than double Fast X and the 7th biggest MPA opening time of each clip successful admissions, +18% above Avengers: Infinity War.

Switzerland (French-speaking) grossed $70K on opening Wednesday, much than double nan motorboat days of Tenet and Batman Begins, above Dunkirk (+29%), Interstellar (+46%) and caller opener MI:7 (+8%).

The movie besides had a beardown commencement in Iceland ($31K) for nan apical Nolan commencement extracurricular nan Batman series.

Among majors, coming nan movie opens successful Australia, Germany, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Brazil pinch nan UK, Spain and India pursuing connected Friday.

In position of presales, UK/Ireland is seeing beardown uptake pinch PLFs repping a important information and sell-out shows crossed opening weekend; Germany’s IMAX presales are above Universal’s ain Fast X, Jurassic World Dominion and Fast & Furious 9. In Saudi Arabia, presales are wild, presently search an estimated 32x greater than Fast X at nan aforesaid constituent successful clip and mounting a caller record.

We will person overmuch much to travel passim nan weekend…