Barcelona look for LaLiga tonic after cup exit

56 minutes ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Barcelona look for LaLiga tonic after cup exit

Barcelona are yet to suffer a location convention crippled this season, while Girona person won conscionable doubly connected their travels, leaving nan likelihood stacked firmly successful nan Catalan club's favour.

"We person mislaid 0-4 but we tin triumph nan convention and nan Super Cup, truthful we tin person a very bully season," Barca coach Xavi told reporters connected Wednesday.

"We are already focused connected nan league, I person told nan players: 'change your mind, deliberation astir Girona, rest...'.

"It is simply a reliable nighttime and it will beryllium difficult for america to digest it, but I americium reasoning astir Girona. We person to beryllium positive."

Elsewhere, Real, who return connected sixth-placed Villarreal, will look to proceed their free-scoring shape up of adjacent week's Champions League quarter-final first limb against Premier League Chelsea.

Carlo Ancelotti's broadside will beryllium boosted by striker Benzema's timely return to form, pinch nan Frenchman having scored hat-tricks successful his past 2 outings aft failing to people successful 3 consecutive convention games.

However, Real would do good to beryllium wary of Villarreal, who person won their past 2 convention games and emerged victorious erstwhile nan teams past met successful LaLiga successful January.

In 3rd place, Atletico Madrid tin put immoderate region betwixt themselves and nan different top-four contenders by beating eighth-placed Rayo Vallecano for a 5th consecutive convention win.

Struggling Valencia return connected 19th-placed Almeria successful a lucifer that could person monolithic implications for nan top-flight position of nan six-times Spanish convention champions.

The 2 clubs and Espanyol are each tied connected 27 points from 27 games, pinch Valencia successful 17th acknowledgment to their superior extremity difference.

A conclusion would spot Valencia gaffe into nan relegation area and a measurement person to spending their first play successful nan Spanish 2nd tier since 1986-87.

More
Source Bdnews24

Related Article

Biden proposal limits bans on transgender athletes

Biden proposal limits bans on transgender athletes

43 minutes ago
Baseball: Masataka Yoshida gets 2 hits in Red Sox's win over Tigers

Baseball: Masataka Yoshida gets 2 hits in Red Sox's win over Tigers

45 minutes ago
19 Japanese detained in Cambodia after scam group's base raided

19 Japanese detained in Cambodia after scam group's base raided

45 minutes ago
Toyota vows to expand EV lineup, boost sales by 2026

Toyota vows to expand EV lineup, boost sales by 2026

45 minutes ago
News24.com | Hard toil for SA trio in Masters opening round

News24.com | Hard toil for SA trio in Masters opening round

46 minutes ago
Tesla cuts prices in US to spur demand

Tesla cuts prices in US to spur demand

47 minutes ago

Popular Article

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

16 hours ago
One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

7 hours ago
John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

7 hours ago
Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

7 hours ago
zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

7 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.