Barcelona look for LaLiga tonic after cup exit

"We person mislaid 0-4 but we tin triumph nan convention and nan Super Cup, truthful we tin person a very bully season," Barca coach Xavi told reporters connected Wednesday.
"We are already focused connected nan league, I person told nan players: 'change your mind, deliberation astir Girona, rest...'.
"It is simply a reliable nighttime and it will beryllium difficult for america to digest it, but I americium reasoning astir Girona. We person to beryllium positive."
Elsewhere, Real, who return connected sixth-placed Villarreal, will look to proceed their free-scoring shape up of adjacent week's Champions League quarter-final first limb against Premier League Chelsea.
Carlo Ancelotti's broadside will beryllium boosted by striker Benzema's timely return to form, pinch nan Frenchman having scored hat-tricks successful his past 2 outings aft failing to people successful 3 consecutive convention games.
However, Real would do good to beryllium wary of Villarreal, who person won their past 2 convention games and emerged victorious erstwhile nan teams past met successful LaLiga successful January.
In 3rd place, Atletico Madrid tin put immoderate region betwixt themselves and nan different top-four contenders by beating eighth-placed Rayo Vallecano for a 5th consecutive convention win.
Struggling Valencia return connected 19th-placed Almeria successful a lucifer that could person monolithic implications for nan top-flight position of nan six-times Spanish convention champions.
The 2 clubs and Espanyol are each tied connected 27 points from 27 games, pinch Valencia successful 17th acknowledgment to their superior extremity difference.
A conclusion would spot Valencia gaffe into nan relegation area and a measurement person to spending their first play successful nan Spanish 2nd tier since 1986-87.