Barnes & Noble is reinventing itself, but not its e-readers

My first e-reader wasn’t a Kindle, it was a Nook. It had a 6-inch 167 ppi E-Ink show and a tiny, terrible, but breathtaking LED show underneath. There was a headphone jack, wi-fi, and a euphony subordinate built correct in. Coming retired a twelvemonth earlier nan iPad, it felt electric. It felt for illustration Star Trek. It felt for illustration nan cleanable span instrumentality betwixt my smartphone and my computer. But soon Amazon turned its sizeable might, and expertise to subsidize its ebook business pinch each its different much lucrative businesses, against Barnes & Noble, and arsenic it raced Amazon to nan cheapest e-reader Barnes & Noble mislaid immoderate personality its e-reader section was developing.

Now, years aft Amazon won and Barnes & Noble lost, nan institution is privately held and it has a caller CEO, James Daunt. Daunt was brought connected successful 2019 to thief prevention nan institution that had been devastated by precocious rents connected its stores, a precipitous diminution successful sales, and nan aforementioned unit giant. Daunt’s imagination for nan indie bookstore slayer approaches nan ironic. The erstwhile elephantine of publishing is handing power of its stores to its managers, attempting to instill successful each of its stores nan independent tone it utilized to quash. Wall Street Journal has a floor plan of nan company retired this week that’s a fascinating look astatine really Barnes & Noble is learning to compete pinch Amazon without cannibalizing itself successful nan process.

The Nook business doesn’t travel up successful nan profile, and thats astir apt for nan best. When you’re trying to rebrand your institution arsenic indie and cool you can’t show up pinch nan Nook. While astir e-readers are slim, pinch mini bezels and sleek exteriors, nan E-Ink portion of nan Nook statement up looks for illustration it stumbled retired of 2012. Looking astatine it I consciousness nan impulse to inquire nan Glowlight 4 who nan president is.

The Nook Glowlight 4 looks familiar... Image by Barnes & Noble

And I don’t deliberation it’s expected to beryllium this way. When Daunt launched nan $149 Nook Glowlight 4 successful 2021 he said that nan institution was looking to “reinvigorate Nook successful nan coming months and years.” Since than nan institution released 4 ebook-reading devices. There’s nan 10-inch Android tablet made by Lenovo, that...looks for illustration each different $130 tablet. But astatine slightest it’s sewage nan Google Play Store connected nan location surface truthful you tin take which e-reader app you use.

Then location are nan E-Ink readers. The flagship is nan Nook Glowlight 4 which is simply a small much costly than nan Kindle and a small cheaper than nan Kobo, and fewer features lighter than both. But it does person page turning buttons! The $99 Nook Glowlight 4e has page-turning buttons too, but sacrifices moreover much than nan Glowlight 4 to support its value low. Namely nan value benignant of sucks. We had tons of issues pinch responsiveness which is astir apt nan astir frustrating misdeed an e-reader tin commit. If I property a fastener to move nan page...I request nan page to turn.

In September Barnes & Noble is going to effort and move things astir pinch nan $199 GlowLight 4 Plus. It’s waterproof. It’s sewage a headphone jack and Bluetooth. There is 32GB of onboard retention and a front-lit E-Ink show pinch 300ppi solution and colour somesthesia control. It’s not that first procreation Nook from measurement backmost successful 2009, but it feels much breathtaking than what Amazon is offering astatine nan aforesaid price.

The problem is, for illustration nan different Nook e-readers its benignant of dorky, and if you’re already successful nan Kindle ecosystem—which a batch of group are—there’s not a ace compelling logic to move complete beyond a desire to trim nan Amazon cord aliases because you emotion buttons.

You can’t spot it, but this point has a headphone jack. Image by Barnes & Noble

The Nook lineup includes a mates of different features that should theoretically beryllium compelling, but ever travel up conscionable short. For example, you tin entree room books connected nan Nook, but keeping pinch nan early 2010 taxable of this lineup, you will request a USB cablegram and Adobe software. Meanwhile Overdrive tin nonstop books to your Kindle directly, and while it tin beryllium difficult to group up, Kobo has Overdrive built in.

It’s unclear really Daunt’s existent “reinvigoration” of nan Nook marque is going for nan institution financially, but from nan extracurricular I don’t spot really it tin beryllium doing thing but breaking even. Anti-Amazon customers and Nook diehards who ne'er switched can’t beryllium that overmuch of a market, and it besides has to compete pinch Kobo to woo group opposed to Amazon—which analysts estimate owns between 68 and 83-percent of nan ebook marketshare successful nan U.S.

With that benignant of power Barnes & Noble either needs to conflict complete nan scraps pinch Kobo (which is owned by Rakuten—the monolithic Japanese online retailer) aliases differentiate itself. Lackluster creation and beingness buttons aren’t gone beryllium enough.

I’d emotion to spot Amazon merchandise an Android E-Ink tablet. These tablets are getting much celebrated successful non-American markets wherever 1 2 to companies don’t person a virtual monopoly connected nan e-reader space. You tin bargain 1 connected Amazon aliases nonstop from nan shaper beautiful easily. I’m personally enamored pinch Onyx Boox and its statement up of Android E-Ink tablets.

The Leaf 2 starts astatine $199, has page turning buttons, nan Google Play Store, and a personification acquisition that needs improvement. Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

The problem is nan package acquisition isn’t ever very good, and astir Android applications aren’t built for E-Ink displays pinch their glacially slow refresh rates. This leads to a batch of clash that doesn’t beryllium erstwhile you usage a accepted tablet aliases phone.

But Barnes & Noble has a beautiful app experience. It could theoretically do distant pinch a batch of that friction. Imagine an e-reader that supported nan Barnes & Noble shop retired of nan container but allowed you to besides entree your Kindle library, aliases easy cheque retired a book from Libby, aliases scroll done your bookmarked articles successful Pocket too.

Amazon will ne'er build a Kindle pinch that flexibility—it ones you to enactment correct successful nan Amazon ecosystem. Kobo is similar. There’s a logic downloading a room books isn’t arsenic seamless arsenic buying a booking from nan Kobo store. But Barnes & Noble is nan bookseller that wants to show disconnected its independent spirit. It wants its ceramic and mortar stores to definitive their individualism. So why not its e-readers too?