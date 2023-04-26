Barry Humphries: Dame Edna Everage comedian dies at 89

Media caption, Watch: Barry Humphries aka Dame Edna - a life successful video

By Paul Glynn Entertainment reporter

Australian entertainer Barry Humphries, champion known for his comic characteristic Dame Edna Everage, has died aged 89.

The prima had been successful infirmary successful Sydney aft suffering complications pursuing hep room successful March. He had a autumn successful February.

Humphries' astir celebrated creation became a deed successful nan UK successful nan 1970s and landed her ain TV chat show, nan Dame Edna Everage Experience, successful nan precocious 1980s.

His different personas included nan lecherous drunk Sir Les Patterson.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to Humphries arsenic news of his decease broke.

"A awesome wit, satirist, writer and an absolute one-of-kind, he was some talented and a gift." Mr Albanese said.

In a statement, his family remembered him arsenic "completely himself until nan very end, ne'er losing his superb mind, his unsocial wit and generosity of spirit".

They said Humphries' fans were "precious to him", and said his characters, "which brought laughter to millions, will unrecorded on".

Image source, Getty Images

Melbourne-born Humphries moved to London successful 1959, appearing successful West End shows specified arsenic Maggie May and Oliver!

Inspired by nan absurdist, avant-garde creation activity dada, he became a starring fig of nan British drama segment alongside contemporaries for illustration Alan Bennett, Dudley Moore and Spike Milligan.

Journalist and broadcaster Andrew Neil said he visited Humphries successful infirmary 2 weeks ago: "His spirits and wit were arsenic acute arsenic ever," he said.

"I count myself fortunate and privileged I sewage to spot him 1 much time."

'Hello possums!'

Dame Edna first appeared successful nan 1950s erstwhile he was surviving successful Australia, arsenic a parody of suburban housewives - based connected his ain mother.

"Edna was painfully awkward astatine first," Humphries told nan Guardian successful 2018. "Hard to believe!"

She became much outrageous arsenic nan years went on, and was famed for her lilac-rinsed hair, flamboyant glasses and catchphrase: "Hello possums!"

Dame Edna amazed nan past Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, astatine nan Royal Variety show successful 2019 erstwhile she sat adjacent nan 2 and joked "they've recovered maine a amended seat" earlier moving.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Humphries appeared arsenic Dame Edna connected stage, connected surface and successful people passim his agelong career

Humphries moreover wrote an autobiography, My Gorgeous Life, arsenic nan character.

His different celebrated characters connected shape and surface included nan much grandfatherly Sandy Stone.

He said of Stone successful 2016 that he could "finally consciousness myself turning into him".

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, He besides voiced nan shark Bruce successful 2003 Pixar animated movie Finding Nemo

The comic actor, author, head and scriptwriter, who was besides a keen scenery painter, announced a farewell circuit for his satirical one-man shape show successful 2012. But he returned past twelvemonth pinch a bid of shows looking backmost astatine his career.

His different credits included voicing nan shark Bruce successful 2003 Pixar animated movie Finding Nemo, arsenic good arsenic appearances successful 1967 drama Bedazzled, Spice World, The Hobbit and Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.