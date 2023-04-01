Barry Humphries: The satirist and comedian whose life was dominated by Dame Edna Everage

Image source, Getty Images

Barry Humphries was described arsenic 1 of nan top raconteurs and stand-up comedians of his age.

But his achievements arsenic a writer, painter, character and clever clever were overshadowed by his astir monstrous creation, nan shrill toned and sequined Dame Edna Everage.

From her humble suburban beginnings successful nan mid 1950s, plain Mrs Everage shape-shifted into a world superstar, spreading her homespun accuracy and piles of gladioli wherever she went.

On nan travel her creator met pinch captious disapproval and a conflict against intoxicant abuse, earlier becoming what nan professional Brian Sewell erstwhile described arsenic "an institution".

John Barry Humphries was calved successful nan Melbourne suburb of Camberwell connected 17 February 1934. His begetter was a successful builder and nan young Humphries had a comfortable upbringing successful a pleasant portion of nan Australian city.

He began inventing fictional characters from an early age, spending hours successful his parent's backmost plot dressing up successful various costumes.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Barry Humphries' family of shape personas poked nosy astatine stereotypical Australian attitudes

He besides discovered a gift for entertaining group and erstwhile wrote that doing truthful gave him a awesome consciousness of merchandise and helped him find caller friends.

His parents sent him to Melbourne Grammar School, an institution that turned retired much than its adjacent stock of notable Australian luminaries, boasting starring politicians, artists, soldiers and sportsmen among its alumni.

Humphries excelled astatine creation and English, and mostly ignored nan remainder of nan schoolhouse curriculum, later penning successful Who's Who? that he was "self-educated" and attended Melbourne Grammar School.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Inspecting nan gladioli successful 1963

He studied law, accuracy and good arts astatine Melbourne University and became celebrated for a bid of publically performed applicable jokes influenced by his liking successful nan Dada movement.

Politically incorrect

Humphries revelled successful nan nationalist reactions to his marque of thoroughfare theatre which illustrated his delight successful making his assemblage consciousness somewhat uncomfortable. It was thing that would beryllium a awesome portion of his later career.

After leaving university, he joined nan Melbourne Theatre Company wherever he wrote and performed songs and sketches.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Dame Edna Everage takes beverage connected shape pinch nan character Dame Joan Plowright

It was successful nan theatre company's circuit autobus that, according to his autobiography, Humphries first came up pinch nan thought of a suburban housewife called Mrs Norm Everage, nan characteristic making her first shape quality successful a sketch Humphries performed successful 1955.

It was expected to beryllium a one-off capacity but, aft Humphries had moved to nan Philip Street Revue Theatre successful Sydney successful 1957, he decided to springiness Norm, rechristened Edna, different outing and she became thing of a hit.

At nan clip Humphries utilized Edna, a dull housewife pinch decidedly politically incorrect views connected foreigners, arsenic a satire connected his acquisition of increasing up successful nan blimpish suburbs of Melbourne.

In 1959, Humphries moved to London wherever he quickly became portion of nan caller activity of satirical drama featuring artists specified arsenic Peter Cook, Dudley Moore, Alan Bennett and Jonathan Miller.

He besides struck up an unlikely, but agelong lasting relationship pinch nan Poet Laureate, Sir John Betjeman, pinch whom he shared a passion for some Victoriana and for Cornwall.

It was successful Cornwall successful 1962 that his profession almost came to a premature extremity erstwhile he fell down a 150 ft cliff adjacent Zennor, breaking a number of bones.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Barry Humphries pinch Peter Cook and Dudley Moore successful nan 1970s

Satire

Humphries created nan character, Barry McKenzie, nan boorish, sexist, arrogant Australian, who appeared successful a comic portion he wrote for nan magazine, Private Eye.

There was overmuch disapproval of this characteristic successful his location state of Australia which, for a time, banned nan waste of a book of nan strips. Humphries would person akin disapproval for his characteristic of nan lecherous, difficult drinking Sir Les Patterson.

He was happy to return nan compliment. "Australia is an outdoor country," he erstwhile said. "People only spell wrong to usage nan toilet. And that's a caller development."

Edna Everage was not good received by nan critics erstwhile Humphries first launched her onto nan London scene, but he was encouraged by Peter Cook to proceed to create nan character.

His large theatrical break came erstwhile he was offered nan portion of Mr Sowerberry nan undertaker successful nan 1960 shape accumulation of Lionel Bart's shape philharmonic Oliver, and transferred pinch nan show erstwhile it was moved to Broadway successful 1963.

Four years later, he took nan domiciled of Fagin erstwhile nan show was revived connected nan London stage.

He returned to Australia wherever he toured a bid of satirical 1 man shows featuring Edna Everage and Les Patterson, and nan much gentle, and later deceased, Sandy Stone who Humphries described arsenic "Melbourne talking successful its sleep."

In 1973, he co-wrote and appeared successful nan film, The Adventures of Barry McKenzie, pinch Barry Crocker playing nan title domiciled and Humphries appearing arsenic Aunt Edna. The movie besides featured a drawstring of stars including Peter Cook, Spike Milligan, Willie Rushton and Joan Bakewell.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Sir Les Patterson was arsenic uncouth arsenic Dame Edna was refined

Masterpieces

In nan 1974 sequel, Barry McKenzie Holds His Own, Edna is created a dame by nan past Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam.

But his occurrence came astatine a price. He had begun to portion heavy during his clip successful London and connected 1 travel backmost to Australia, he was recovered slumped connected nan broadside of a street. His parents arranged for him to acquisition treatment, pursuing which he gave up intoxicant altogether.

Despite his various movie and shape appearances, it was successful his 1 man shows that Humphries achieved his top pursuing some successful nan UK and Australia.

After a shaky start, he appeared successful a bid of shape shows including Housewife, Superstar successful 1976 and An Evening's Intercourse pinch Dame Edna successful 1982.

Often lasting much than 2 hours, his performances were masterpieces of original worldly and improvisation spiced pinch nan barbed insults Edna often aimed astatine members of her audiences.

"Tiles only halfway up nan wall, darling?" she would opportunity successful chat pinch a unfortunate astir bath decor. "What went wrong, beloved - did you tally retired of money?"

He besides became a regular connected UK tv pinch The Barry Humphries Show connected nan BBC and ITV's The Dame Edna Experience.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, The housewife superstar from Moonee Ponds

By this clip nan dowdy housewife from Moonee Ponds had turned into a world megastar, flitting betwixt her galore luxurious residences crossed nan world and pausing only to counsel world leaders and propulsion armfuls of gladioli to her adoring audiences.

Apart from musicians aliases dancers, Humphries was only ever joined by 1 different personification onstage - nan silent Marge, played by English character Emily Perry, who was Dame Edna's long-suffering champion friend and bridesmaid.

Virile and vulgar

Over clip Dame Edna's costumes became much extravagant, pinch her dresses adorned by Australian icons specified arsenic kangaroos, koalas and nan Sydney Opera House.

It took nan Americans decades to get his peculiar marque of satirical humour, but Humphries yet achieved occurrence successful nan US successful 1999, erstwhile Dame Edna: The Royal Tour opened connected Broadway, yet moving for 10 months.

Away from nan shape Humphries was passionate astir creation and literature. A talented artist, he championed nan activity of galore painters, peculiarly Charles Conder, whose useful featured successful a BBC documentary which Humphries presented.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, "Virile, vulgar and magnificent"

He wrote respective plays, books, novels, and autobiographies for which he won a number of awards including nan J.R. Ackerley prize for curriculum vitae successful 1993.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Barry Humphries greeting Camilla, nan past Duchess of Cornwall, successful 2021

In 2012, he announced he was retiring from unrecorded performances and group disconnected connected a farewell circuit of Australia to immense captious acclaim, 1 reviewer describing Humphries "as virile, arsenic vulgar and arsenic magnificent arsenic ever." The circuit moved connected to nan UK, earlier taking America by storm.

A uncommon sour statement came successful 2019 erstwhile accusations of transphobia led to a awesome drama prized named aft him being renamed.

In comments he later said had been misinterpreted, he drew disapproval for describing being transgender arsenic "a fashion" and besides claimed to person been speaking successful characteristic pinch a reference to gender-reassignment room arsenic "self-mutilation".

Controversy aside, nan lure of nan limelight proved excessively strong, and successful 2022, he emerged from self-imposed exile pinch The Man successful nan Mask: a bid of shows looking backmost astatine his agelong career.

Fast approaching 90, his immaculate comic timing was still arsenic crisp arsenic ever. When he whipped retired Dame Edna's celebrated glasses, location was an tremendous cheer.

For much than 60 years, Barry Humphries held a reflector to Australia and Australians, revealing their virtues and weaknesses done a assemblage of adored characters,

"It's a benignant of therapy," he erstwhile said, "I'd miss it if I couldn't do it".

Related Internet Links





The BBC is not responsible for nan contented of outer sites.