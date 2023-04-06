Baseball: Shohei Ohtani singles in run, overcomes challenges for 1st win

Shohei Ohtani earned his first triumph Wednesday, bouncing backmost from early power issues and difficulties pinch a caller norm to let 1 tally complete six innings and thrust successful a tally arsenic nan Los Angeles Angels hit nan Seattle Mariners 4-3.

Ohtani (1-0) walked nan first 2 batters he faced and nan Mariners took a 1-0 first-inning lead astatine T-Mobile Park. The Japanese walked 4 and deed 2 while striking retired 8 successful a 111-pitch outing.

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani throws against nan Seattle Mariners during a shot crippled astatine T-Mobile Park successful Seattle, Washington, connected April 5, 2023. Ohtani was nan starting pitcher and deed 3rd successful nan batting order. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo

Leading 2-1 successful nan seventh, back-to-back RBI singles from Mike Trout and Ohtani disconnected Andres Munoz made it 4-1 earlier nan Mariners scored doubly successful nan location half.

At nan plate, Ohtani went 1-for-2 pinch 2 walks and became nan first subordinate penalized for violating MLB's caller pitch-timer norm arsenic some a hitter and a pitcher.

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani hits an RBI azygous successful nan seventh inning during a shot crippled against nan Seattle Mariners astatine T-Mobile Park successful Seattle, Washington, connected April 5, 2023. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo

"With respect to my pitching, nan first crippled was of people better," said Ohtani, who fanned 10 complete six scoreless innings successful his play debut against nan Oakland Athletics past Thursday.

Ohtani was effective utilizing nan cutter he seldom threw past play arsenic he yet established a hit and struck retired nan past 3 batters he faced.

"It was reasonably affirmative I could group nan reside of nan crippled and threw until nan sixth contempt nan bad outing," Ohtani said.

"I ended nan crippled successful bully information and consciousness I tin spell into nan adjacent crippled (well)," he said. "I dream to proceed it, what's important is really overmuch due conditioning I tin get toward nan 2nd half (of nan season)."

