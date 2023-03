Basil Joseph to play the lead in ‘Falimy’

Director and character Basil Joseph will beryllium playing nan lead successful nan upcoming Malayalam movie Falimy.

Directed by Nithish Sahadev, nan movie was expected to person been produced by head Jude Anthany Joseph and Aravind Kurup, and star Antony Varghese successful nan lead. But aft being announced a fewer years ago, nan movie has now gone done a fewer changes pinch Basil replacing Antony and Cheers Entertainments taking complete nan production.

Falimy will people Basil’s 3rd collaboration pinch nan accumulation banner after Jan.E.Man and Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. The caller film also stars Jagadish, Meenaraj, Sandeep Pradeep and Manju Pillai. Written by Nithish Sahadev and Sanjo Joseph, Falimy’s cinematography is by Bablu Aju while nan euphony is handled by Ankit Menon.

Meanwhile, Basil is awaiting nan merchandise of Pookkaalam following which he’ll beryllium seen successful Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham and Ajayante Randam Moshanam.