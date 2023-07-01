BBC apologizes for asking Morocco soccer captain if teammates are lesbians

British broadcaster BBC apologized Tuesday aft 1 of its reporters asked nan skipper of Morocco’s Women’s World Cup squad if immoderate of her shot teammates are lesbians.

“In Morocco, it’s forbidden to person a cheery relationship,” nan journalist asked subordinate Ghizlane Chebbak astatine a property convention connected Sunday. “Do you person immoderate cheery players successful your squad, and what’s life for illustration for them successful Morocco?”

Morocco is 1 of astatine slightest 67 countries wherever same-sex intimacy is criminalized, according to Human Rights Watch. Moroccans who break nan rule could look six months to 3 years successful prison, according to nan world defense group.

Chebbak grimaced and removed her earpiece successful consequence to nan question, earlier turning to her coach and laughing. An charismatic for FIFA, nan world shot governing body, interjected earlier Chebbak could respond, saying nan mobility was “political” and instructing reporters to “stick to questions relating to football.”

“No, it’s not political,” nan newsman replied. “It’s astir people; it’s sewage thing to do pinch politics. Please fto her reply nan question.”

The moderator ignored nan reporter’s remarks and allowed for a past mobility from a different newsman earlier ending nan presser.

Morocco's skipper Ghizlane Chebbak during a property convention successful Melbourne connected Sunday. William West / AFP - Getty Images

On Tuesday, a BBC spokesperson called nan mobility “inappropriate” and said nan news statement “had nary volition to origin immoderate harm aliases distress.”

The Moroccan Football Association did not instantly respond to a petition for comment.

Other reporters who were successful nan room during nan property convention condemned nan BBC reporter’s mobility connected societal media.

“The newsman was wholly retired of line,” CBS Sports newsman Shireen Ahmed tweeted connected Saturday. “Harm simplification matters and posing nan mobility to nan skipper aliases coach was unnecessary. The mobility was waved disconnected by a FIFA media serviceman moderating but it shouldn’t person been asked.”

The property convention incident wasn’t nan first clip nan British broadcaster — nan nation’s oldest and world’s largest — has been successful nan basking spot regarding LGBTQ issues successful caller years.

The BBC faced widespread criticism from LGBTQ advocates for publishing an article successful 2021 titled, “We’re being pressured into activity by immoderate trans women,” which critics said painted each trans group arsenic intersexual predators. And conscionable past month, nan broadcaster faced criticism from immoderate activists aft reissuing guidelines that discouraged its journalists from attending LGBTQ Pride events that could beryllium considered “overt” protests successful bid to stave disconnected accusations of bias.

The BBC reporter’s mobility to Morocco’s squad skipper comes arsenic a record number of openly LGBTQ players compete successful this year’s Women’s World Cup tournament. According to nan latest tally from LGBTQ sports website Outsports, at slightest 94 retired athletes will compete this year, astir 13% of nan tournament’s 736 players. Australia has nan astir retired players, astatine 10, and Brazil and Ireland travel successful adjacent seconds, pinch 9 retired players each, according to Outsports. No Moroccan players are included successful Outsports database of openly LGBTQ players.

Morocco’s lucifer connected Monday marked nan first clip that a squad from an Arab and North African federation played astatine nan Women’s World Cup. The squad mislaid to Germany 6-0.