BBC local staff to strike during May elections over radio cuts

Image caption, BBC section unit are group to onslaught for a 2nd clip complete occupation and programming cuts

Staff astatine section BBC power stations are group to onslaught for a 2nd clip complete cuts to schedules, nan National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has announced.

The walkout is owed to return spot connected Friday 5 May to coincide pinch section predetermination results.

Journalists opportunity they are concerned by projected occupation losses prompted by stations sharing content.

The scheme is for much power shows to beryllium networked crossed respective stations aft 14:00 connected weekdays and weekends.

It would mean nan BBC produces 20 day programmes crossed England and 10 programmes successful nan evening.

More than 100 hours per week of section programming connected each power position is expected to beryllium reduced to 40.

This is portion of BBC strategy to spot much integer jobs successful section regions to thief amended online and societal media output distant from nan broadcaster's larger location aliases nationalist bases.

BBC unit are being asked to re-apply for jobs - pinch 48 roles group to beryllium scrapped.

Paul Siegert, NUJ nationalist broadcasting organiser, said: "Video didn't termination disconnected power and nor will digital.

"We understand that integer services request to beryllium improved but it shouldn't travel astatine nan disbursal of section power which is astatine nan bosom of nan BBC's nationalist work remit."

A first onslaught took place connected 15 March to coincide pinch nan chancellor's fund announcement.

It resulted successful respective location TV news bulletins being cancelled and was described arsenic having a "significant impact" by nan NUJ.

A BBC spokesperson said: "We're disappointed that nan business action is taking place.

"We person a scheme to modernise section services crossed England - including much news journalists and a stronger section online work - which will spot nary wide simplification successful staffing levels aliases section funding.

The connection concluded: "Our extremity is simply a section work crossed TV, power and online that delivers moreover greater worth to communities.