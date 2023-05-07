BBC newsreader George Alagiah has died astatine nan property of 67, his supplier has said.

The Sri Lanka-born journalist - nan look of BBC One's News At Six since 2007 - was diagnosed successful 2014 pinch shape 4 bowel cancer, which had spread to his liver and lymph nodes.

He endured 2 rounds of chemotherapy and respective operations, including nan removal of astir of his liver.

In October 2015 he announced his curen was complete and returned to BBC News At Six connected 10 November.

Alagiah joined nan BBC successful 1989 and spent galore years arsenic 1 of nan corporation's starring overseas correspondents earlier moving to presenting.

Image: Pic: Mike Lawn/Shutterstock

In a statement, his supplier Mary Greenham said: "I americium truthful terribly sorry to pass you that George Alagiah died peacefully today, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

"George fought until nan bitter extremity but sadly that conflict ended earlier today.

"George was profoundly loved by everybody who knew him, whether it was a friend, a workfellow aliases a personnel of nan public. He simply was a awesome quality being.

"My thoughts are pinch Fran, nan boys and his wider family."

Image: George Alagiah pinch his woman Frances and sons Adam and Matt successful 2008 aft he received an OBE

'One of nan champion and bravest journalists of his generation'

BBC director-general Tim Davie said: "George was 1 of nan champion and bravest journalists of his procreation who reported fearlessly from crossed nan world arsenic good arsenic presenting nan news flawlessly.

"He was much than conscionable an outstanding journalist, audiences could consciousness his kindness, empathy and awesome humanity. He was loved by each and we will miss him enormously."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: "Deeply saddened by nan news of George Alagiah's passing.

"A much-loved look of BBC News for decades, George will besides beryllium remembered for his brilliant, fearless publicity arsenic overseas correspondent. He rightly won awards for his evocative, boundary-pushing reporting.

"British publicity has mislaid a talent. My thoughts are pinch his family and loved ones."

What are nan symptoms of bowel cancer? Bowel crab is much communal successful group complete 50, but it tin impact anyone. Symptoms whitethorn include: Bleeding from your bottommost and/or humor successful your poo A persistent and unexplained alteration successful bowel habit Unexplained weight loss Extreme tiredness for nary evident reason A symptom aliases lump successful your tummy Most group pinch these symptoms don't person bowel cancer, says Bowel Cancer UK. But nan kindness says if you person immoderate of these symptoms, aliases if things conscionable don't consciousness right, you should spot your GP.

The BBC's world affairs editor John Simpson said: "Deeply, profoundly sorry to perceive astir beloved George Alagiah.

"A gentler, kinder, much insightful and braver friend and workfellow would beryllium difficult to find. I loved having his institution successful nan BBC World Affairs Unit, and his advancement aft that was a pleasance to watch."

Podcast big Jon Sopel, erstwhile North America editor of BBC News, said: "Tributes will rightly beryllium paid to a awesome journalist and superb broadcaster - but George was nan astir decent, principled, kindest, astir honourable man I person ever worked with. What a loss."

Sky News presenter Mark Austin said: "This breaks my heart. A bully man, a rival connected nan overseas analogous hit but supra each a friend.

"If bully publicity is astir empathy, and it often is, George Alagiah had it successful spades. He understood injustice and nan powerfulness of bully reporting to item it, if not correct it."

An illustrious profession arsenic a people reporter, author, overseas analogous and presenter

Alagiah first began hosting nan 6pm news bulletin successful early 2003, but stepped up to beforehand it solo 4 years later pursuing nan departure of his co-host, Natasha Kaplinsky.

He was antecedently a salient overseas correspondent, often arsenic a master successful Africa pinch sum of civilian wars successful Somalia and Liberia, arsenic good arsenic nan genocide successful Rwanda 20 years ago.

Throughout his career, he interviewed cardinal governmental figures, among them erstwhile South African president Nelson Mandela, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, and ex-Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe.

Before joining nan BBC, Alagiah worked arsenic a people journalist and went connected to constitute a number of books including A Home From Home, which looked astatine what it intends to beryllium British.

Throughout his illustrious career, he besides presented different shows specified arsenic Mixed Britannia, looking astatine nan UK's mixed-race population.

He was made an OBE successful nan 2008 New Year Honours.

Battle pinch cancer

Alagiah's crab returned successful December 2017 and he underwent further curen earlier again returning to work.

He took different break from workplace duties successful October 2021 to woody pinch a further dispersed of cancer, earlier returning successful April 2022.

Alagiah announced he was taking a break from presenting nan BBC's News At Six successful October past twelvemonth pursuing different scan.

He said openly astir surviving pinch cancer, joining a videocast for nan kindness Bowel Cancer UK successful 2020 successful which he said he sometimes felt he had nan "easy part" - surviving pinch bowel crab while his loved ones had to watch.

"Those of america surviving pinch crab cognize that it affects our families almost arsenic overmuch arsenic ourselves," he said.

"In immoderate ways, I've felt done my six-plus years surviving pinch crab that sometimes I person nan easy part... my occupation is conscionable to enactment fresh and my family has sewage to watch each of nan different things."

Alagiah is survived by his wife, Frances Robathan, and 2 children.