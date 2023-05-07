BBC presenter Evan Davis was told at his wedding his father had killed himself

Evan Davis has told really his wedding time turned into a "reflective" juncture aft he learned his begetter had taken his ain life.

The BBC Radio 4 presenter, besides known for hosting Dragon's Den, revealed to his wedding guests he had conscionable been informed of his father's decease but told them not to beryllium "alarmed" and there's "nothing we tin do".

Mr Davis said he "burst into tears" nan adjacent time erstwhile he was asked astir his wedding.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, nan presenter said his 92-year-old father, Quintin, had been diagnosed pinch bowel crab and had a failing heart.

He said his begetter had besides "felt guilt" complete not being capable to attraction for Mr Davis's mother, who had been admitted to a attraction location during nan COVID pandemic pinch symptoms of dementia.

During his wedding, Mr Davis said he received a matter connection from his brother, Roland, to telephone him.

Despite nan news, Mr Davis was urged to proceed pinch his time by Roland and their different brother, Beric.

Mr Davis told his mini number of guests of nan news and said nan wedding successful London successful July 2022 became a "very warm-hearted, supportive, reflective day".

"We've conscionable had immoderate news," he said astatine his wedding reception. "My begetter died. But I don't want you to beryllium alarmed. He was very aged and it was decidedly time.

"There's really thing we tin do. So I'm going to propose that we transportation on."

Quintin, who had antecedently emailed his sons of his volition to termination himself, had near a container of caller apparel for his wife, while notes were recovered alongside his body.

One statement said: "To each my family, I americium truthful sorry - so, truthful sorry - to outpouring this connected you. But it is nan champion outcome.

"My strategy is closing down and I americium connected nan verge of a intelligence breakdown. I really person nary alternative. Thank you each for being specified a awesome family."

Mr Davis had been getting joined to Guillaume Baltz successful a follow-up juncture to their civilian business ceremonial successful 2012 erstwhile Quintin had besides made a "proud and loving" speech.

The power presenter added: "We've each speculated connected what nan hellhole was going connected successful his head… there's nary bully day, is there? And I cognize he didn't do it to spoil our day."