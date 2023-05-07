Bbc's Naga Munchetty Breaks Down Live On Air After Finding Out George Alagiah Had Died

Showing now | News

The BBC’s Naga Manchetty collapsed down successful tears unrecorded connected aerial arsenic she heard nan news her workfellow George Alagiah had died pursuing his conflict pinch bowel cancer.

The presenter was audibly upset erstwhile reporting nan sad decease of her colleage, who died connected Monday astatine nan property of 67.

As nan news was announced connected her 5 Live power show, Naga said: “Apologies for nan emotion successful my sound - he was truthful loved successful our news room.”

She later added: “He was a sound we trusted and he was personification I tin personally opportunity I loved, he supported maine greatly.”