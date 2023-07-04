BBC Weather: Technical glitch which affected BBC platforms fixed

Image caption, Meteorologist Darren Bett delivering nan forecast during nan BBC News astatine Ten

By Christy Cooney BBC News

A method glitch which meant BBC Weather app and website users were told to brace for chilly wintertime upwind has now been fixed.

A problem astatine a 3rd statement supplier resulted successful BBC platforms forecasting 7C temperatures for adjacent week.

The information rumor besides meant TV upwind forecasts displayed incorrect accusation connected Thursday night.

BBC Weather apologised for nan disruption, which was fixed connected Friday afternoon.

The somewhat astonishing "forecast" came amid a spell of lukewarm upwind that has seen daytime temperatures consistently supra 20C successful caller weeks.

While BBC Weather experts already expected conditions to cool disconnected crossed nan country, it will beryllium acold much pleasant than nan BBC app mightiness person led you to judge this morning.

Before nan correction was resolved, BBC Weather presenter and meteorologist Simon King said: "While nan information for Friday and Saturday has now been fixed and up to date, beyond that nan method glitch is still showing temperatures of 7C aliases 8C.

"Don't worry, we're not going backmost to winter. Temperatures successful truth will beryllium astir nan mean for nan clip of twelvemonth - astir 16C to 23C - northbound to southbound crossed nan UK.

But he did foretell immoderate of nan affected days adjacent week will spot dense rainfall and strengthening winds astatine times.

The rumor drew guidance from dozens of societal media users.

Eugene Gaughan tweeted: "The BBC upwind app has gone backmost to February."

"I dream nan BBC upwind app is conscionable surgery and this isn't tomorrow's weather!" another Twitter user, Bill Badger, tweeted.