Beats by Dre and Girls Don't Cry

Apple's Beats by Dre is collaborating pinch Verdy's "Girls Don't Cry" marque connected a typical version of Beats Flex earbuds that spell connected waste March 31.

Beats by Dre announced nan business on Twitter and showed nan caller creation successful a YouTube video. It features exemplary Jasmine Daniels lying successful furniture listening to "Something I Need" by Koteri.

The upcoming earbuds travel successful bluish pinch nan signature reddish book of Girls Don't Cry. They will besides person a detachable bosom charm.

"I'm really happy to activity connected nan Beats Flex earphones because it's my wife's favourite style," said Verdy. "We've made a friends-and-family type successful nan past, truthful I'm really excited to merchandise this typical colorway to nan public."

The Girls Don't Cry x Beats Flex version will beryllium disposable connected March 31 successful nan Girls Don't Cry shop and Dover Street Market successful nan US, UK, and Japan for $69.99. Verdy will besides motorboat a pop-up unit shop astatine Rise Above Gallery successful Osaka, Japan, to observe nan release.

Beats Flex earbuds person up to 12 hours of audio playback, and a Fast Fuel characteristic provides 1.5 hours of artillery pinch 10 minutes of charging. Other features see automatic play and pause, a built-in microphone, and a W1 spot that useful pinch Apple's Find My network.