Beats by Dre is launching a 'Girls Don't Cry' edition of Beats Flex

7 hours ago
Beats by Dre and Girls Don't Cry

AppleInsider whitethorn gain an connection committee connected purchases made done links connected our site.

Apple's Beats by Dre is collaborating pinch Verdy's "Girls Don't Cry" marque connected a typical version of Beats Flex earbuds that spell connected waste March 31.

Beats by Dre announced nan business on Twitter and showed nan caller creation successful a YouTube video. It features exemplary Jasmine Daniels lying successful furniture listening to "Something I Need" by Koteri.

The upcoming earbuds travel successful bluish pinch nan signature reddish book of Girls Don't Cry. They will besides person a detachable bosom charm.

"I'm really happy to activity connected nan Beats Flex earphones because it's my wife's favourite style," said Verdy. "We've made a friends-and-family type successful nan past, truthful I'm really excited to merchandise this typical colorway to nan public."

The Girls Don't Cry x Beats Flex version will beryllium disposable connected March 31 successful nan Girls Don't Cry shop and Dover Street Market successful nan US, UK, and Japan for $69.99. Verdy will besides motorboat a pop-up unit shop astatine Rise Above Gallery successful Osaka, Japan, to observe nan release.

Beats Flex earbuds person up to 12 hours of audio playback, and a Fast Fuel characteristic provides 1.5 hours of artillery pinch 10 minutes of charging. Other features see automatic play and pause, a built-in microphone, and a W1 spot that useful pinch Apple's Find My network.

