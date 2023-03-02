Bechem United's Hafiz Konkoni sets sights on Ghana Premier League golden boot prize

10 minutes ago
Bechem United's Hafiz Konkoni sets sights connected Ghana Premier League aureate footwear prize

Striker Hafiz Konkoni of Bechem United is aiming for nan coveted Ghana Premier League aureate boot, aft his 13th extremity of nan play against Hearts of Oak secured 3 important points for his team, elevating them to 2nd spot connected nan convention table.

Despite placing Bechem United's objectives arsenic his first priority, nan 23-year-old guardant is arsenic committed to being nan league's starring scorer.

"Actually, this is 1 of my intends but firstly I want to thief my nine execute our purpose for this season. Secondly, I americium aiming to triumph nan extremity king," he said.

Mezack Afriyie, who is connected nan verge of leaving Bechem United, has 12 goals while Stephen Mukwala of Kotoko and Abednego Tetteh of Bibiani Gold Stars person some scored 11 goals each.

Nonetheless, pinch Konkoni's tally of 13 goals, he is starring nan aureate footwear race.

Bechem United presently inhabit nan 2nd position connected nan convention array pinch 44 points and are keen to put unit connected nan table-topping Aduana Stars, who person 47 points.

Source Footballghana

