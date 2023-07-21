Bechem United set $50,000 price tag on in-demand defender Kofi Agbesimah

Ghana Premier League broadside Bechem United has slapped a value tag of $50,000 connected dependable defender Kofi Agbesimah.

The 26-year-old is 1 of nan astir sought-after players pursuing his swashbuckling capacity for nan Hunters past season.

Agbesimah has been accordant for Bechem United since joining nan nine backmost successful 2018 from Bectero FC.

The enterprising defender has emerged arsenic a transportation target for respective clubs including Nsoatreman FC, Hearts of Oak and others.

And according to nan clubs Director of Operations, Francis Addae, Bechem United will not judge a transportation interest beneath $50,000 for nan defender.

“We person informed Hearts of Oak astir nan transportation interest of our player. We person group a value tag of $50,000, truthful if they really request him they must beryllium capable to meet our demands. He deserves specified magnitude because he is 1 of nan champion center-backs successful nan state astatine nan moment” he told Kumasi FM.

Agbesimah has five-and-a-half months near connected his existent contract.

The defender has made 125 appearances successful nan Ghana Premier League, scoring 6 goals and providing 1 assist.