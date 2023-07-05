Beckham delights fans by posting throwback picture with Victoria of their iconic 90s looks for anniversary

David Beckham has shared a station celebrating his matrimony pinch Victoria connected their 24-year wedding anniversary.

The erstwhile master footballer posted a photograph of some him and Victoria from a fewer years agone connected societal media.

In nan picture, David is seen pinch his curtain bang hairsbreadth cut, while Victoria is pictured pinch her hairsbreadth slicked back.

In nan Instagram post, he wrote: "On this time 4.7.99 24 years and counting. To nan champion wife, mummy & drinking partner (most of nan time), Happy Anniversary emotion u truthful much."

Fans and friends expressed their excitement for nan mates connected their anniversary.

Actress Eva Longoria Baston, who is simply a adjacent friend of Victoria's, commented: "Happy day to my favourite mates successful nan world!"

Friend and exemplary Isabela Rangel Grutman besides wrote: "Happy anniversary," signed pinch bosom emojis.

Football pundit Gary Neville said: "Happy Anniversary to some of you and each my love."

Victoria besides posted connected her ain page and shared footage of their wedding reception, pinch nan caption: "4.7.99 24 years ago. I emotion you truthful much."

In 2016, Victoria said to British Vogue astir seeing David for nan first clip and really it felt for illustration "love astatine first sight".

She said: "And yes, emotion astatine first show does exist. It will hap to you successful nan Manchester United players' lounge - though you will get a small drunk, truthful nonstop specifications are hazy."

Remembering her first encounter, she added: "While nan different shot players guidelines astatine nan barroom drinking pinch their mates, you will spot David opinionated speech pinch his family. (He's not moreover successful nan first squad astatine this shape - you are nan celebrated one.) And he has specified a tiny smile.

"You, too, are adjacent to your family, and you will deliberation really akin he feels to you. He's going to inquire for your number."

Image: David and Victoria Beckham astatine nan British Fashion Awards 2015 successful London. Pic: AP

In 2018, David opened up astir his matrimony to Victoria successful an question and reply pinch Lisa Wilkinson.

He said: "But to person been joined for nan magnitude of clip that we have, you know, it's ever difficult work."

"Everybody knows that but you make it work, you make difficult situations, you know, for illustration travelling away, being distant from each other, you make it work.

"We've been joined for a agelong clip now," he added.

The Beckhams' relationship

A little timeline of nan couple's relationship, according to reports:

1997 - Victoria and David meet during a shot match.

January 1998 - The mates denote their engagement

March 1999 - They welcomed their first kid Brooklyn Joseph Beckham

July 1999 - The mates necktie nan knot and officially get married

September 2002 - Victoria and David welcomed their 2nd kid Romeo James Beckham

February 2005 - The brace welcomed their 3rd kid Cruz David Beckham

July 2011 - They welcomed their 4th kid Harper Seven Beckham

June 2014 - The mates person their wax figures unveiled astatine Madame Tussauds

May 2018 - They be Meghan and Harry's Royal Wedding

July 2019 - The brace celebrated 20 years together and commemorated it pinch a station connected Instagram

October 2022 - Victoria and Beckham return connected Paris Fashion Week pinch nan full family

February 2023 - Reminiscing connected nan past, Victoria shares a throwback photograph of her and Beckham connected Valentine's Day