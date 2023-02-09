Bed Bath & Beyond stock closes at all-time low of 42 cents

Bed Bath & Beyond’s (BBBY) banal ended nan 4th astatine an all-time debased of 42 cents per share, arsenic nan location equipment retailer taps nan nationalist markets 1 much clip successful its latest effort to move itself around. BBBY is down 82% year-to-date.

The company's last fewer years person been chaotic, amid a dwindling footprint of stores, which waste everything from kitchenware to linens.

Here’s a look astatine really nan banal sewage here:

In January, Bed Bath & Beyond said it had defaulted connected its loans and didn’t person nan costs to salary its debt. Its liquidity issues person made it difficult for nan institution to support up pinch vendor relations and clasp talent.

The institution has been shutting down much and much stores, shrinking its footprint to 360 locations, down from much than 1,550 unfastened successful 2017.

Bed Bath & Beyond has made attempts to move itself around, but to nary avail. In 2019, nan institution brought successful Mark Tritton, a erstwhile Target (TGT) executive. His tenure lasted until June 2022, erstwhile committee personnel and unit seasoned Sue Gove was tapped to lead nan company, aft quarterly income had collapsed a whopping 27%.

In August, erstwhile nan banal was trading astatine $10 per share, Loop Capital expert Anthony Chukumba told Yahoo Finance Live that BBBY was only worthy $1 and that nan institution is successful a "death spiral" and whitethorn spell retired of business successful nether a year.

BBBY had been a meme banal favourite since 2021. When activistic investor Ryan Cohen's RC Ventures took a 9.8% liking successful institution successful March of 2022, nan banal changeable up 86%, hovering astir $22. Cohen was nicknamed "Papa John" aft his engagement successful GameStop (GME), yet becoming chairperson of nan company.

However Cohen's push for strategical changes astatine BBBY was short lived. In August of past twelvemonth he dumped his full liking successful nan retailer, cashing retired 9.45 cardinal shares and telephone options for a profit of $68 million. The banal declined astir 40% successful 1 time pursuing his exit.

A Hail Mary walk to stay successful business came successful February of this year, erstwhile Bed Bath & Beyond announced a woody pinch hedge money Hudson Bay Capital to unafraid $1.025 cardinal successful funding via an equity offering. That time shares declined much than 40% to astir $3 each.

The banal spiraled down moreover much since then, and Hudson Bay abandoned its agreement. On Thursday March 30, Bed Bath & Beyond said it would pat nan nationalist markets successful an equity offering worthy up to $300 million, different it could look bankruptcy.

