'Beef' Cast & Character Guide: Who Stars in the Netflix Series

Get fresh to indulge successful immoderate juicy revenge play with Beef - nan latest acheronian drama bid from A24 and showrunner Lee Sung Jin. This breathtaking show explores nan aftermath of a roadworthy rage incident betwixt 2 strangers, Danny Cho and Amy Lau, arsenic their obsession pinch retribution leads to a bid of petty yet hilarious retaliations.

As nan feud escalates, it threatens to wreak havoc connected their lives, relationships, and careers. But amidst each nan drama, Beef besides delivers a powerful connection astir nan value of family. With a cleanable operation of humor, suspense, and passion, this 10-episode bid is simply a must-watch for anyone looking for immoderate nosy and thrilling entertainment. Don't miss nan acclaimed caller series, which is now streaming connected Netflix arsenic of April 6, 2023.

Check retired nan formed and characteristic guideline for Beef.

Steven Yeun arsenic Danny Cho

Steven Yeun plays Danny Cho, who is presently facing a drawstring of unfortunate events. Struggling financially owed to his decreasing slope balance, deficiency of employment opportunities, and a burdening consciousness of work towards his younger brother, thing seems to beryllium going correct successful his life. Oh, and let’s not hide amassing capable money to acquisition onshore successful SoCal to build his parents’ dream home. At this point, Danny’s practically a time-ticking explosive waiting to explode.

Before Beef, Yeun received an Oscar information for his outstanding capacity successful nan acclaimed movie Minari. The character has besides appeared successful films specified arsenic Jordan Peele's Nope and Bong Joon-ho's Okja. But his astir notable capacity is his domiciled arsenic Glenn successful nan zombie classical The Walking Dead. He will adjacent beryllium seen successful Bong Joon-ho's adjacent film, Mickey 17, and he will soon beryllium joining nan Marvel Cinematic Universe successful Thunderbolts, wherever he is rumored to beryllium playing nan domiciled of Sentry.

Ali Wong arsenic Amy Lau

Ali Wong plays Amy Lau, a soon-to-be stay-at-home mom who's successful nan mediate of trading her works institution for a multimillion-dollar deal. Amy's life seems perfect, pinch a handsome spouse, an adorable daughter, and a beautifully renovated location that could easy beryllium featured successful an architecture magazine. Amy is each group to walk nan remainder of her years enjoying her serene life, there's practically thing other to do - that is until she (literally) crosses roads pinch Danny.

Wong’s roots originate from nan realms of comedy. With 3 stand-up Netflix specials nether her belt, she’s ventured onto acting pinch roles successful Always Be My Maybe, Birds of Prey, and American Housewife. She’s besides done immoderate sound acting for Big Mouth and Tuca & Bertie. Up adjacent for Wong is the animated bid Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld, wherever she'll sound nan titular character.

Young Mazino arsenic Paul Cho

Young Mazino plays Paul Cho, Danny’s younger brother. The youngest Cho successful nan family, Paul resents his “family of losers” and dedicates his clip to gaming, investing successful shady crypto, and moving out. His quarter-life situation doesn’t make things easier, which is why Paul ever avoids his older relative Danny astatine immoderate cost.

Mazino started his profession arsenic a musician earlier transitioning to acting successful astir 2014. You tin drawback him successful impermanent roles connected celebrated TV shows specified arsenic Blindspot, New Amsterdam, and Prodigal Son.

David Choe arsenic Isaac Cho

David Choe plays Isaac Cho, Danny and Paul's cousin, who's each nosy connected nan outside, but is each fume and mirrors. Recently released from prison, Isaac is adamant that he's guiltless and is simply caught arsenic a misunderstood middleman who was wrongly arrested. But nan point is, he was besides progressive successful nan nonaccomplishment of nan motel that Danny and Paul's parents owned and operated. Isaac mightiness person to activity a spot difficult to regain his cousins' trust.

Choe is known for his titular show, appropriately titled The Choe Show, and has appeared connected FX's Better Things and Disney+'s The Mandalorian.

Joseph Lee arsenic George Nakai

Joseph Lee plays George Nakai, Amy’s talented sculptor-husband who decides to go a stay-at-home dad. Despite his tough-looking exterior resembling that of a biker, he exudes nan tranquility of a Buddhist monk. While he whitethorn look for illustration nan cleanable trophy hubby to Amy, there's much to him than meets nan eye. His civilization vases are not nan only things hiding a deeper complexity; audiences will spot different broadside of him erstwhile provoked.

Lee's first quality successful a movie was successful Searching, followed by appearances successful various TV shows specified arsenic Star Trek: Picard, Miracle That We Met, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Patti Yasutake arsenic Fumi Nakai

Patti Yasutake plays Fumi Nakai, George's mother, June's grandmother, and Amy's mother-in-law. Fumi is known for her passive-aggressive behavior, which, much times than often, crosses nan statement from passive to aggressive. The widow of a renowned artist, she wants June to prosecute a akin path. She is concerned that George mightiness beryllium neglecting his creator abilities and putting his profession successful nan backseat arsenic he prioritizes being a caregiver.

Yasutake is simply a well-known actress, wide recognized for her domiciled arsenic Nurse Alyssa Ogawa successful nan celebrated TV bid Star Trek: The Next Generation, which aired successful 1987. Additionally, she appeared arsenic Mrs. Howard successful nan beloved cult classical movie Drop Dead Gorgeous.

Maria Bello arsenic Jordan Forster

Maria Bello plays Jordan Forster, a highly able female accustomed to having her way. As nan large leader of Forsters, a location betterment shop willing successful acquiring Amy's works company, Kōyōhaus, she holds powerfulness to find whether aliases not nan woody will spell through. Despite her penchant for bullying and taste appropriation, ultimately, Amy's destiny is successful Jordan's hands.

Bello appeared successful celebrated movies for illustration A History of Violence and Coyote Ugly and connected TV shows specified arsenic Law & Order: SVU and ER.

Ashley Park arsenic Naomi Forster

Ashley Park plays Naomi Forster, Jordan's sister-in-law. Despite being a stay-at-home mom, Naomi appears to person it each - style, glamour, and nan cleanable home. It's nary wonderment Amy is truthful envious of her. However, she is plagued by feelings of loneliness, FOMO, and insecurity arsenic she second-guesses her life choices.

Park is wide known for her roles successful nan Netflix bid Emily successful Paris arsenic Mindy, and arsenic nan original Gretchen Wieners successful Mean Girls on Broadway. Park is group to prima successful the upcoming drama movie Joy Ride, which will beryllium released successful nan summer, she'll besides person a domiciled successful Season 3 of nan deed Hulu series Only Murders successful nan Building and will make a cameo quality successful nan movie adjustment of Mean Girls: The Musical.

Justin H. Min arsenic Edwin

Justin H. Min plays Edwin, nan fortunate feline who joined Danny's puerility sweetheart and is now expecting a kid together. However, contempt his seemingly fuss-free marriage, Edwin still harbors jealousy and insecurity toward Danny. Edwin is an progressive personnel of his church, playing guitar for their believe squad and participating successful their hoops league.

Min is besides recognized for his portrayal of Ben Hargreeves successful nan celebrated Netflix bid The Umbrella Academy. He besides starred in nan drama movie Shortcomings, directed and produced by Randall Park, which premiered astatine Sundance successful January. Additionally, Min played nan lead domiciled successful nan movie After Yang.

Andrew Santino arsenic Michael

Andrew Santino plays Michael, a personnel of Isaac's entourage perpetually searching for money-making opportunities. Michael harbors resentment towards Isaac's perceived power wrong their group and is known for his immense knowledge of random trivia.

Santino is simply a seasoned stand-up comedian, having besides played 1 successful nan TV show I'm Dying Up Here. He has acted successful respective TV shows and movies, including This Is Us, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Dave. In summation to hosting nan podcast Whiskey Ginger, Santino co-hosts Bad Friends pinch comedian Bobby Lee. Up adjacent for Santino is the Peter Farrelly-directed drama Rick Stanicky from Amazon Studios, wherever he'll prima alongside John Cena, Zac Efron, and William H. Macy.

Rekstizzy arsenic Bobby

Rekstizzy plays Bobby, different 1 of Issac's minions. Easily recognizable from his glasses, Bobby still lingers connected nan truth that he was accepted into immoderate beautiful colleges successful nan past. Like Michael, he is dissatisfied pinch Isaac's position of powerfulness and is fresh to return chances for financial gain.

Rekstizzy is known for his quality successful nan 2016 documentary Bad Rap, which chronicles nan lives of 4 Korean American hip-hop artists, among them Dumbfoundead, Lyricks, and Awkwafina. He besides provided nan sound for Rap Bear successful an section of Adventure Time.

Mia Serafino arsenic Mia

Mia Serafino plays Mia, Amy’s employee. Mia often praises Amy's creator skills and nan talent of her family members. Mia herself has a grade successful creation and is anxious astir really nan waste of Kōyōhaus will impact her ain profession prospects.

Serafino has appeared successful respective tv shows specified arsenic Shameless, iCarly, and NCIS: Los Angeles. Additionally, she has played supporting roles successful films specified arsenic Zeroville and Saving Mr. Banks.

Remy Holt arsenic June Nakai

Remy Holt plays June Nakai, nan only kid of Amy and George. June is some tiny and clever and enjoys art, candy, and spending clip pinch her parents.

Holt began her profession successful modeling astatine nan young property of three, and her capacity successful Beef is 1 of her very first roles. She tin besides beryllium seen successful nan domiciled of Madelyn Davis successful nan Yellowstone spin-off bid 1923, which is disposable connected Paramount Plus. She will besides make an quality successful nan Season 2 of nan Apple TV+ drama bid The Afterparty.