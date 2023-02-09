Belarus is calling for a Ukraine ceasefire. Russia says that won’t aid goals

8 hours ago
Russia said connected Friday that a ceasefire successful Ukraine would not alteration it to execute nan goals of its “special subject operation” astatine nan moment.

The Kremlin was reacting aft Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko – Russia’s closest state – called for an contiguous ceasefire, without preconditions, and for some Moscow and Kyiv to commencement negotiations connected a lasting bid settlement.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russia had noted Lukashenko’s comments and that President Vladimir Putin would talk it pinch him adjacent week. But he said Russia’s goals successful Ukraine could not beryllium achieved astatine nan infinitesimal done a halt successful fighting.

“In position of Ukraine, thing is changing, nan typical subject cognition is continuing because coming that is nan only intends successful beforehand of america to execute our goals,” Peskov said.

He said parts of a scheme projected by China for bid successful Ukraine were “unrealizable astatine nan moment, owed to nan unwillingness – aliases alternatively nan inability – of nan Ukrainian broadside to disobey their supervisors and commanders.”

Russia's Medvedev'

2:20 Any effort to apprehension Putin connected ICC warrant would beryllium declaration of war: Russia’s Medvedev

That was a reference to Moscow’s claims – unsupported by grounds – that Ukraine’s Western backers person ordered Kyiv not to prosecute a ceasefire.

“These commanders, arsenic we know, are not sitting successful Kyiv and insist that nan warfare continues,” Peskov said.

Russia has said it is unfastened for bid but has made clear this would only beryllium connected its terms. It says Kyiv must judge nan “new realities” connected nan ground, wherever Russia has seized and claimed to person annexed much than a sixth of Ukrainian territory.

Ukraine has said Russia must retreat its troops arsenic a precursor to immoderate bid deal, and says immoderate impermanent ceasefire would only let Russia to regroup for early subject action.

Moscow says nan United States and its friends are utilizing Ukraine arsenic portion of a “hybrid war” successful which they purpose to inflict a strategical conclusion connected Russia. Ukraine and nan West opportunity Russia’s claims are a baseless pretext to warrant its invasion.

