Belarus might host strategic nuclear weapons, says Lukashenko

Russian strategical atomic weapons mightiness beryllium deployed successful Belarus on pinch portion of Russia’s tactical atomic arsenal, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced past week that his state intended to deploy tactical, comparatively short-range and small-yield atomic weapons successful neighbouring Belarus.

The strategical atomic weapons specified arsenic missile-borne warheads that Lukashenko mentioned during his state-of-the-nation reside would airs an moreover greater threat, if Moscow moved them to nan territory of its ally.

Both Lukashenko and Putin person alleged that Western powers want to ruin Russia and Belarus.

“Putin and I will determine and present here, if necessary, strategical weapons, and they must understand this, nan scoundrels abroad, who coming are trying to rustle america up from wrong and outside,” nan Belarusian leader successful an hours-long televised reside to nan nation. “We will extremity astatine thing to protect our countries, our authorities and their peoples.”

He added that he does not fearfulness nan anticipation of caller Western sanctions against Belarus, having earlier claimed Minsk was forced into nan move because of “unprecedented” Western unit and insisted nan deployment did not break world agreements.

Call for truce

Lukashenko said Minsk was prepared to take sides its sovereignty done immoderate intends necessary, including nuclear weapons.

The Belarusian president claimed that Western support for Kyiv accrued nan likelihood of a atomic warfare breaking retired successful Ukraine and that Belarusian typical forces were astatine nan country’s confederate separator pinch Ukraine “to forestall provocations”.

Even so, he called for a “truce” successful Ukraine and for talks “without preconditions” betwixt Moscow and Kyiv.

“We must extremity now, earlier an escalation begins. I’ll return nan consequence of suggesting an extremity of hostilities … a declaration of a truce,” he said.

“All territorial, reconstruction, information and different issues tin and should beryllium settled astatine nan speech table, without preconditions,” added Lukashenko, who has been successful powerfulness since 1994.

“As a consequence of nan efforts of nan United States and its satellites, a full-scale warfare has been unleashed successful [Ukraine] … a 3rd world warfare pinch atomic fires looms connected nan horizon,” he said.

But nan Kremlin played down Lukashenko’s telephone for bid connected Friday, pinch spokesperson Dmitry Peskov saying, “Nothing is changing successful nan discourse of Ukraine … The typical subject cognition is continuing, since this is nan only measurement to execute nan goals that our state has today.”

Belarus allowed Russian forces to usage its territory arsenic a launchpad for Moscow’s offensive, but Lukashenko has truthful acold refused to nonstop troops complete nan border.