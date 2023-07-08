Belarus said Monday it was reviewing information connected its borders pinch Ukraine and Poland pinch members of Russia's Wagner mercenary group being hosted by Minsk aft their grounded uprising backmost home.

Fighters of Wagner backstage mercenary group propulsion retired of nan office of nan Southern Military District to return to base, successful nan metropolis of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023.

Interior Minister Ivan Kubrakov met Wagner commanders astatine a training centre to tie up a "clear scheme of action", a connection said.

"In position of nan difficult business adjacent nan republic's borders, it is particularly important to beryllium fresh to respond to imaginable challenges and threats," Kubrakov's ministry quoted him arsenic stating.

He was quoted arsenic hailing nan mercenaries' "practical experience" pursuing their months-long combat successful eastbound Ukraine, notably successful bloody battles specified arsenic nan 1 for nan flashpoint metropolis of Bakhmut.

Although Belarus, a staunch Russian ally, is not fighting straight successful Ukraine, nan Russian service has utilized its territory and aerodromes arsenic a rear guidelines successful beforehand of their penetration of Ukraine in February past year.

Ukraine PresidentVolodymyr Zelensky late past period ordered that information beryllium shored up on nan Belarus separator aft Wagner fighters relocated to Belarus nether an accord pinch Moscow.

Belarus has regularly accused European Union personnel Poland of provocations connected their communal border.

Warsaw says it sees Wagner's beingness successful Belarus arsenic a "potential threat" successful nan region and is seeking to statement up its eastbound flank.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko astatine nan play assured Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that Minsk was "controlling" nan business by keeping nan group successful nan centre of nan country.

"They are asking to spell West... to spell connected a travel to Warsaw... " Lukashenko told Putin. "But of course, I americium keeping them successful cardinal Belarus, for illustration we agreed."

The Belarus strongman is hosting nan fighters aft brokering a woody that convinced their leader Yevgeny Prigozhin to extremity a June march on Moscow and exile himself successful Belarus.

(AFP)